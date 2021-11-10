EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Voters didn’t give the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District the support it needed to pass a $12 million bond issue on Tuesday.
As a result, it’s unclear when or even if the district will be able to tackle maintenance, safety and facility improvement projects.
“Even though the bond measures didn’t pass, that doesn’t necessarily mean the needs go away,” school board President Dan Venteicher said.
In total, 53.85% of votes were in favor, but the measure needed the support of 60% to pass. A second ballot measure on a tax levy similarly fell short with only 52.37% voting in favor.
“We were hopeful because we held public meetings and there really weren’t a whole lot of nay-sayers,” Superintendent Rob Busch said.
Venteicher said some did not expect this election result.
“Many of us were quite surprised it didn’t pass,” Venteicher said. “We thought we were on the right track.”
For both measures, a majority of Delaware County votes were in favor, but a majority of Clayton County votes were in opposition.
“I guess we just haven’t found the right mix... to educate people and get them to the polls,” Busch said.
The district had hoped that a successful bond measure and tax levy could help support air conditioning and heating upgrades. Busch said that something will have to be done for the HVAC and boiler systems at the elementary school, potentially using maintenance funds.
“We don’t want that to fail on us one of these winters,” Venteicher said.
Other planned projects included a competition gym and new agricultural, career and technical learning space.
“My dad and uncle attended school in the old ag shop,” Venteicher said.
The other big ticket item was a redesign of the secondary school drop-off area for safety concerns. The entrance is currently close to a busy highway.
“There’s no way to move forward on those without a bond issue,” Busch said.
The earliest the district could try again to win voter support is September 2022.
“We know that our district’s facility needs will not go away,” Busch wrote on the Edgewood-Colesburg CSD Facebook page after the election. “The district and board will now turn our attention to finding an alternative solution to our needs. We will begin focusing on this effort immediately.”
But this is the third failed bond issue in recent years. Each bond issue has been slightly different in scope, but none has won the necessary votes.
Venteicher said that in the future the district will have to drum up more community involvement.
“I don’t know what that looks like yet,” Venteicher said, pondering grassroots or door-to-door efforts.