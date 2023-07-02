PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For Platteville resident Shaun Stecklein, one of the best parts of being a food truck proprietor is watching people enjoy the meals he makes.
“When they come to the back of the trailer and tell me, ‘That was the best brisket sandwich I’ve ever had,’ I love that,” said Stecklein, who operates Downtown BBQ with his wife, Johanna. “It’s about making people happy … You never see anybody mad when they’re eating barbecue.”
On a recent afternoon, a steady stream of customers got their fill of smoked meat, nachos and macaroni and cheese from the Downtown BBQ truck, which was parked in Platteville’s City Park just as it is each Wednesday for lunch.
“Two pork sandwiches,” said Mike Mandla, the Steckleins’ friend, who was taking orders at the food truck’s window.
Shaun took two buns from a bag and placed each in the center of a red-and-white checkered sandwich wrap. He scooped some pork out of a warming pan, placed it onto a cutting board and used a cleaver to chop up the largest pieces before placing it on the buns.
The Steckleins launched the food truck in May 2018.
“Shaun lived down in San Antonio for a while and was able to pick up how to smoke meats and has always just had a passion for it ... and life’s too short not to love what you do,” Johanna said. “When this truck came for sale, one of his co-workers told him about it. He got the loan on his birthday, and we were very fortunate that the opportunity came along for us to start small and grow.”
The truck serves a wide variety of smoked meats, including brisket, pork, chicken, Jamaican jerk chicken, brats and Texas links, all available on a bun or in a cup. There is almost always some type of meat in the smoker, since the smoking process can take 12 to 16 hours for some kinds.
“Everything we do is fueled by real hickory and oak wood,” Johanna said. “That makes a difference in the flavor.”
Last summer, Downtown BBQ won first place for both ribs and pulled pork, as well as the grand championship award, at Shullsburg’s Hometown Throwdown barbecue competition, in which the business will compete again this year.
Downtown BBQ has also won awards at Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest for its beer mac and cheese. The business’ nachos are another top seller, offered with beer cheese, the customer’s choice of meat and vegetables.
“We’re able to use the same sauce I use for the mac and cheese ... to make nachos,” Shaun said, as he ladled cheese onto a stack of chips. “Without having to bring a whole bunch of extra stuff out, we have a plethora of menu items.”
After grabbing their grub from the truck, Platteville residents Alisha and Dustin Schilling and their daughters Charlotte, 7, and Josie, 3, sat at a picnic table in the shade to enjoy their lunches. The parents ordered veggie nachos, while the girls were digging into small cups of mac and cheese.
“I like the mac and cheese because it’s extra cheesy,” Charlotte said.
The Schillings are frequent customers of Downtown BBQ, according to Dustin.
“Their food is good, and their prices are great,” he said. “They’re always locally accessible, too. They park (at) lots of places downtown, which is cool.”
Johanna said she and Shaun do their best to keep a consistent schedule of stops in downtown Platteville, which they post regularly on social media.
“Especially in the summertime, we love being in City Park as much as we can. We’re here every Thursday night for Music in the Park, and lunch on Wednesdays,” she said. “On Fridays ... there is a city parking lot on Oak Street that we have found is a good location.”
The business also offers catering and can be found at many community events throughout the area. Additionally, two of their barbecue sauces — original and root beer — are sold in bottled form at many local businesses, including Calico Bean Market in Dubuque, Driftless Market in Platteville, Eastman Cartwright Home in Lancaster, Gile Cheese Factory Outlet in Cuba City and Amelia’s Treats & Treasures in Cassville.
“Our sauces are unique,” Johanna said. “They’re not made with any high fructose corn syrup, and they’re made with all-natural ingredients that you can actually read on the bottle.”
She noted the food truck also offers a sweet and spicy sauce and sweet mustard, which the Steckleins also hope to eventually sell in bottled form as well.
The couple also have toyed with the idea of a brick-and-mortar location for their business, but have not yet found the perfect location. They do rent an office and space in the commercial kitchen and parking lot at Platteville Business Incubator.
For now, they are enjoying the freedom that the food truck gives them and the chance to be their own bosses, according to Shaun.
“You’ve got to have a passion for the food and for your customers in order to do something like this,” he said. “It’s a lot of hours and a lot of hard work for a minimal amount of pay. At the end of the day, when you pay the taxes and the permits and the fees, we’re not making bank here … but it’s about a love of the food and a love of the people.”