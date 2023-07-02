PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For Platteville resident Shaun Stecklein, one of the best parts of being a food truck proprietor is watching people enjoy the meals he makes.

“When they come to the back of the trailer and tell me, ‘That was the best brisket sandwich I’ve ever had,’ I love that,” said Stecklein, who operates Downtown BBQ with his wife, Johanna. “It’s about making people happy … You never see anybody mad when they’re eating barbecue.”

Recommended for you