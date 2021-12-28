Area fire department officials report an increase in the number of calls they have responded to this year.
Dubuque Fire Department officials said they had received 7,661 calls as of Dec. 22 and projected they would reach 7,885 by the end of 2021. The projected number averages out to 21.6 calls per day.
This year’s call volume is up from 2020, which saw 6,525 calls for an average of 17.9 calls per day. The 2021 numbers also are higher than call volumes five and 10 years ago, with 6,039 calls in 2016 and 5,074 calls in 2011.
“We’re usually not quite this busy,” Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said. “There doesn’t seem to be an ebb and flow to our call volume. It just seems like every day, we’re busy.”
Josh Knepper, assistant fire chief in training, said the call volume started slow at the beginning of the year, but it picked up after a few months and hasn’t gone back down. The average number of calls jumped from 19.3 in March to 23.8 in April, according to department data.
“The winter is typically a slower time for us, so we’re in uncharted territory,” Knepper said.
Of the total calls in 2021, 78% have been related to emergency medical services. However, that percentage is only up a little bit this year, as EMS-related calls typically hover around 75% in a given year, Steines said.
“People think that with the pandemic, EMS calls are all of our increase,” he said. “But it’s increased across the board.”
Steines said a good percentage of fire-related calls stem from cooking, which more people might have been doing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that many of the department’s EMS calls are related to falls, which he linked to Dubuque’s older population.
Steines said the department might not have seen a call volume increase earlier in the pandemic because people wanted to stay out of hospitals. He also noted that people who struggle to access health care resources might wait until they are sick enough that they need to call EMS.
“Usually, they’re fairly sick and waited to call us, or they don’t know what else to do,” he said.
Steines said responding to more and more calls leaves less time for other tasks such training and inspections. If a call comes in during a training session, the session often has to be rescheduled for another day, he said.
Knepper said that of all the calls in 2021 so far, 72% have overlapped with at least one other call to which the department responded. He also noted that most calls require at least two pieces of equipment, and each piece of equipment typically is manned by two people.
Steines said the department still has been able to respond to calls quickly with its current staff. The average time between someone calling 911 and the first fire or EMS units arriving on scene has been between seven and eight minutes this year.
The fire department saw a sharp increase in overtime hours from June 2020 to June 2021, in part due to a hiring freeze on seven open positions. However, those positions were unfrozen in April, and seven new firefighters started in July.
Steines said adding more personnel to the roster still is part of the department’s long-term goals, especially if call volumes continue their current trend.
“I think we’ve been able to maximize our resources,” he said. “For the most part, our response times have remained static. We’ve been able to maintain that, but we’re starting to see a struggle with maintaining that.”
East Dubuque, Ill., Fire Chief Joe Heim said that, as of the end of November, the department had seen 74 more calls this year than last year.
While the call volume for fires has increased this year, a majority of calls remain EMS-related, he said.
“The medical calls are going up,” Heim said. “We seem to be dealing with a lot more mental health-type calls than what we’ve had in previous years. That’s slowly been going up.”
Platteville, Wis., Fire Chief Ryan Simmons said his department logged 225 incident responses both in 2019 and in 2020, and he estimated that 2021 call volume is up by 10%.
He said there isn’t a specific reason for the increase but that it might be linked to people being at home more in the pandemic. Like Steines, Simmons noted that many home fires start in the kitchen.
“We didn’t see a big increase,” Simmons said. “(2019 and 2020) were the same, but every other year prior, there’s been a steady increase, whether that’s 3% or 5%. This year, it was just a little bit larger.”