Dubuque County officials have advanced preliminary plans for a pedestrian crossing and median on Iowa Highway 3 to connect a walkway along West John Deere Road with a future trail system to the west.
This was the final piece to a greater $6.8 million project that also includes two roundabouts on South John Deere Road — one at the southern parking entrance to John Deere Dubuque Works and one at the intersection with Peru Road — and a southbound turning lane on South John Deere Road between West John Deere and Peru roads. A Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development grant the county received from the Iowa Department of Transportation in 2019 will cover $5.4 million of the price tag.
Foth Infrastructure and Environment engineer Aaron Monizo revealed the plan for the pedestrian crossing from the concrete walking trail planned from the plant along West John Deere Road at a recent meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. He said that it took some convincing, but that the DOT had agreed to a lane reduction and pedestrian crossing designed for crossing the highway as safely and comfortably as possible.
“We are looking at what’s called a median refuge in the middle of the roadway, then using special signage — rectangular rapid flashing beacons, safety equipment for pedestrian crossings,” Monizo said. “It is an area between the lanes for pedestrians to stop if they need to ... When a pedestrian comes, they hit a button and the lights flash. That signals for traffic to stop for pedestrians or bicycles crossing. It flashes just until they’ve crossed, then stops.”
Safety of a crossing would be aided by reducing the traffic flow from four lanes to three along most of the stretch of Highway 3 in question, then to two lanes at the point of the pedestrian crossing.
This plan addressed concerns previously voiced by Supervisor Harley Pothoff — a retired, longtime road patrol captain for the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. While he was not completely convinced of the safety, he appreciated the progress.
“You’re still going to have the speed concerns,” he said. “There’s going to be a learning curve for the traffic. Hopefully, it goes well.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham also voiced speed-related concerns.
“It’s a race track when (drivers) go around the bend at Sageville,” he said. “Now we’ll be inviting pedestrians and bicyclists to cross there.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough shared the speed concerns and regretted that the funding timeline added pressure.
But, County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said the project was a decent candidate for a speed decrease from the current 55 mph limit.
“It’s a valid question to pose with the DOT, especially since you have the entrance to Mud Lake,” he said. Bardgett said he would bring it up with the DOT.
A final plan is due to the DOT this November.