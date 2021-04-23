A pair of southwest Wisconsin businesses, one local community, an influential former business owner and two voluneers were recognized this week at the Wisconsin Main Street Awards.
Badger Bros. Coffee, a coffee shop in Platteville, earned the award for Best Interior Renovation Under $50,000. The award was presented to owners Hannah and Austin McCourt.
Cuba City was recognized as the co-winner for Best Downtown Revitalization Initiative–Connect Communities Under 12,000. The community earned recognition for its plans to improve Presidential Plaza.
Lucky Cow Coffee & Gelato in Darlington was among two Wisconsin companies to take home the award for "Best New Business."
A former business owner in Darlington, Marilyn Hill, also was honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame. Hill owned a women's clothing business in Darlington, most recently named Marilyn's, for about 25 years. She also volunteered extensively with Darlington Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations.
Two local residents were among those garnering Volunteer of the Year Awards. They were Julie Klein from Platteville Main Street and Pam Paquette from Shullsburg Main Street, according to state officials.
The state's Main Street awards were hosted by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. This year marked the 30th that the event was held.