Dubuque City Council members expressed excitement Wednesday about further potential development on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Q Casino and DRA officials met with council members during a work session to provide an update on the casino’s renovation project and discussed the need to decide priorities for future island development.
“Tonight is not about solutions, costs,” said Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino and DRA. “Tonight is about raising the right questions so we can be informed so once we are done with this project, we have a clear, direct set of priorities that we should pursue.”
Consultants that have been working with DRA officials on a Chaplain Schmitt Island development plan told council members about considerations they have been exploring, such as ensuring new projects are in the 500-year floodplain on the island.
“What makes Schmitt Island unique is, if the island was not a landfill at one point in time, we would not be able to develop out there,” said Ryan Peterson, of RDG Panning & Design. “The elevation of Miller Riverview Park was the general elevation of the island.”
Project ideas included waterfront apartments, a water taxi, more hotel space and expansions at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Dixon noted that one-third of the DRA’s annual distribution can go toward future Schmitt Island projects.
Casino officials also gave an update on the facility’s upcoming $75 million to $80 million renovation, which includes remodeling the main casino and creating a family entertainment area and a Hilton Tapestry hotel tower with a rooftop restaurant.
Plans for a more than $15 million outdoor amphitheater at the former greyhound racing track are still in the works, as well as for additional trails.
Council members expressed excitement about the potential for future development on the island and the current Q Casino project.
“This massive investment is necessary to keep my generation in the community,” said Council Member Danny Sprank. “If we don’t do this, we are all leaving. If there is no family-friendly entertainment for kids, we are all leaving. ... This is a no brainer.”
Sprank said he understood the need for a new hotel but stressed the importance of keeping the island’s marinas and connection to the river in any future plans.
Council members also expressed interest in further conversations about what apartments on the island could look like.
“I applaud the vision and very much enjoy hearing the fact that they would be close to amenities so they would have recreational amenities tied into this as well, in addition to living there,” said Council Member Susan Farber.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said community members need to go to Schmitt Island and imagine its possibilities for the future.
“As we make this next step and think about the next big things we can do, we need to be thinking about how we can connect all the pieces together for the next generation and keep people here and grow Dubuque into what we all want it to be,” he said.