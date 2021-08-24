Mckenzie Ernst was in awe of her school’s new home on Monday.
The third-grader and her classmates at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School in Dubuque kicked off the 2021-2022 school year attending classes on Holy Family Catholic Schools’ Central Campus, to which students in the elementary school relocated this year.
Mckenzie found plenty to like about her new campus — air conditioning throughout the whole building, bigger classrooms and a brand-new playground.
“(The playground) is huge,” she said. “If you play ‘The Floor is Lava,’ it would take a long time to end.”
Monday marked the first day of classes for students around Dubuque County, with students in Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family Catholic Schools and the Western Dubuque Community School District kicking off the start of the academic year.
Students at Our Lady of Guadalupe in particular had plenty to look forward to, as they moved into their newly renovated space on the campus they now share with Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School.
“We’ve been planning this for a long time, and our day has come,” said Carolyn Wiezorek, Our Lady of Guadalupe principal.
New school on campus
On Monday morning, students at the Spanish immersion school took their new playground for a spin, swinging from the monkey bars, going down slides and scaling climbing walls.
“I like the slides and the monkey bars, and I like all of it,” said Dawson Anglese, a first-grader.
Dawson and Gianna Markham, also in first grade, both said they like their new school. Dawson said she liked the clean bathrooms and her new classroom. Gianna liked her new desk and the art room.
Our Lady of Guadalupe students moved to the Central Campus this year from the school buildings at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Students at Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque temporarily are staying at the St. Anthony campus this year while their new building is being constructed.
Wiezorek said that while the space her school previously occupied was a good one, the move to the Central Campus allows them to be in a more modern space with upgrades, such as additional restrooms and air conditioning throughout the building.
“It’s fantastic,” she said. “Everything is new and bright, and it’s just really a good way to start the year.”
Third-grader Brecken Anglese said he liked being in the same building as the high-schoolers, noting that he hopes to one day play baseball on the field behind the school. He said the long hallways at his new campus made him feel like an older kid.
“It makes me feel older that the fourth-graders are literally just right there,” he said.
Classmate Callen Hesselman said he was excited to be in a new school with different people.
“The building’s cool,” he said. “There’s so many places and so many rooms, and you get to be with older kids, and you get to be in a new grade.”
Welcoming students
Following a rainy Monday morning, students in a first grade class at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque settled into their classroom.
Teacher Savannah Shepler went over students’ schedule before tuning in to a virtual assembly. Principal Chris Nugent talked to students via a video conference, leading them through the Pledge of Allegiance and their school pledge.
First-grader Hannah Carter said she felt both happy and sad about starting a new school year.
She was eager to show off her My Little Pony pencil case, her newly sharpened pencil and her new boots and to display her skills writing her name.
“I just like when I’m here,” she said.
Still, she also was a little nervous for the new school year.
“I’m kind of scared because I’ve never been in this kind of class before,” Hannah said.
Classmate Abel Zirtzman said he felt good about starting first grade because while he expected there to be a lot of homework, he thought it would be easy. He also liked sitting by a window in his new classroom.
“I like how I can see out the windows,” he said. “Then I know what the weather looks like.”
Later in the day, second-graders Cash Brimeyer, Justin Racker and Jack Kramer sat down to lunch at Epworth (Iowa) Elementary School. They agreed that so far, the new school year was off to a good start.
The highlight of their first day of school so far was recess. Justin said he liked his new teacher.
“I give her 10 thumbs up,” he said. “She’s really nice, and she’s cool with a lot of things.”
Principal Dan Butler said starting a new school year always is exciting, though for this year in particular, he was glad to see the students starting out on a normal schedule following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The No. 1 goal of the first day of school is to make students feel welcome, laying out what they can expect and establishing relationships, he said.
“Our teachers have been preparing for the last several weeks, just getting ready to go,” Butler said. “...Our kids will be tired and exhausted by the end of the day, and so will our staff members, just getting back in that groove.”