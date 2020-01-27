Southwest Wisconsin Lawmakers are busy evaluating the merits of an $8.5 million bill package proposed by Gov. Tony Evers last week when he called the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to consider proposals geared toward assisting rural Wisconsin.
While they said they appreciate the governor’s interest in improving the state of agriculture, they question the methods by which Evers hopes to do so.
“The bill package is a little light in terms that it doesn’t do a whole lot that helps the situation, but that doesn’t mean we can’t work together to improve (it),” said state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
The agricultural industry, which contributes nearly $105 billion to Wisconsin’s economy and more than 430,000 jobs, has experienced the loss of one-third of the state’s dairy farms since 2011 — a crisis currently stemming from low commodity prices, trade barriers and severe weather.
If passed, Evers’ legislative proposals would see the creation of more than 35 state positions, 20 of which are county-based within the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Those employees would provide farmers and agricultural business owners with free research and technical assistance.
Other jobs are based within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, where staff would oversee initiatives ranging from a farm-to-fork program that would connect farmers to entities to provide locally produced foods in meals and snacks, to a mental health services program for farmers.
Tranel expressed skepticism of the latter.
“The reality is people can’t pay their bills,” he said. “They aren’t having mental health issues; they are having cash flow issues.”
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said he still is reviewing the proposals but has no concerns with the price tag under the condition that the new employees possess a farming background.
“When you’re talking farming and helping the farmers out, $8.5 million is a drop in the bucket,” he said.
Evers also proposed the creation of a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports in pursuit of increasing dairy exports to 20% of the country’s milk supply by 2024 and an Office of Rural Prosperity to help people navigate state programs and resources for rural communities, businesses and workers.
He also called for the creation of a blue-ribbon commission that would gather stakeholder input for the development of solutions to the challenges facing the agricultural industry, rural businesses and rural communities. It would report its findings by Dec. 31.
Evers said he expects the Legislature to meet Tuesday to take up the bills, but that prospect is unlikely, Novak said.
He said the Assembly has an appetite to shuttle the legislation through the standard committee and hearing process, which he believes could happen before the 2019-20 session concludes in March.
Tranel, who is unsure whether the bills will be acted upon during the special session, said the federal government is the true arbiter of policies that will shape agriculture’s future in Wisconsin.
“It would be nice to think we can have some input and some influence in the way that the federal government does dairy agriculture policy,” he added.
Neither state Sens. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, nor Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, could be reached for comment for this story.
Marklein told constituents in a press release that he is open to reviewing Evers’ proposals and will meet with the governor to discuss them.
Meanwhile, Shilling said she and her Democratic colleagues “remained committed” to working with Evers “to advance these bold solutions.”
“The time for action is now,” she stated in a press release.