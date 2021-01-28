PEOSTA, Iowa — A Dubuque County man agreed to plead guilty to several charges, including rape, and is asking for immediate sentencing so he can move to a state prison, given the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the jail in Dubuque.
Brice A. Heinze, 30, of Peosta, signed and submitted a document in which he pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree sexual abuse, assault causing serious injury and a parole violation.
The plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to 10 years in prison and a lifetime on parole. A charge of false imprisonment would be dismissed.
His attorney this week also filed a "motion for immediate sentencing." The listed reasons for the motion include "the Dubuque County Jail has recently experienced a COVID-19 outbreak and requiring the defendant's continued residence there poses a serious risk to the defendant's health."
Last week, Sheriff Joe Kennedy reported that 18 inmates and two staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Heinze, who remains in the Dubuque jail, was arrested in October on warrants for the charges.
Court documents state that Heinze physically and sexually assaulted a woman he knew in August.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The Iowa Sex Offender Registry states that Heinze was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 2014 in Clayton County.