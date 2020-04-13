Dubuque County’s registered voters soon will receive absentee ballot request forms for the June 2 primary.
The forms will be mailed this week, Dubuque County election officials announced.
"We are encouraging everyone, for the health and safety of our polling workers and the health and safety of all voters, please vote at home," states the announcement.
Last month, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate issued a directive to extend the absentee voting period to 40 days. Iowans can vote by mail starting on April 23.