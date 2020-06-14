CASCADE, Iowa – Cascade Municipal Swimming Pool will open Saturday, June 20, with some restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns.
The pool will be limited to 50% capacity daily – about 170 people, according to an announcement from the city.
Users must reside in Cascade (zip code 52033) or Bernard (52032) or attend school in Cascade.
Officials recommend that users maintain social distancing at the pool. Additional cleaning will be performed.
Users must have a pre-purchased pool pass. An individual pass is $70 and family passes are $125. Passes will be sold from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, at the pool, 405 Second Ave., NE. After these dates, passes will be available at Cascade City Hall, 320 First Ave. W.