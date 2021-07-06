After more than a year of no music, no dancing and no beer under Dubuque’s Town Clock, a concert series that has served as a downtown staple for nearly three decades will make its return this month — albeit under a new name.
Music on Main, formerly Dubuque ... And All That Jazz!, will kick off on Friday, July 16, with the New Orleans-based outfit Bonerama.
It will continue on Friday, Aug. 20, with series favorite 10 of Soul, a soul, funk and blues band featuring five singers backed by a four-piece horn section and tight rhythmic ensemble.
Both will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, with food available for purchase from local vendors, as well as a community dance lesson and plenty of cold, sudsy brew on tap.
Usually kicking off in June, the decision was made to postpone the start of the series out of caution for the pandemic, according to Dan LoBianco, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, the organization behind the event.
It also gave organizers an opportunity to relaunch the series with its revamped branding.
Although a play on words, it was believed by some organizers that the “jazz” in Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! targeted an aging demographic.
“When we started Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! back in 1992, the idea was to create a place for people to meet and grab a beer after work, listen to some great music, eat some great local food and to bring people downtown to support our brick-and-mortar establishments later on a Friday evening,” LoBianco said. “Back then, the clientele looked a lot like me. The past few years, that group still seems to look a lot like me. And so we needed to look at how we could appeal to our younger demographic living and working downtown.”
It also was believed that the event’s former name wasn’t reflective of the styles of music often played, which in years past have included everything from rock to salsa and zydeco.
“It was a place you could hear some pretty robust bands, featuring a larger horn section,” LoBianco said. “Not really your typical bar bands that catered to rock and country.”
Prior to 2020, LoBianco said Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! had a small decline in attendance numbers, mostly because of an influx of competition resulting from an increase in summer festivals and other tri-state events.
“There was some fear about changing the name from a couple original committee members who thought that Jazz! was all-encompassing and not just about the music,” LoBianco said. “But in the long run, we thought Music on Main was more accessible to a broader age base, gave a little more of a family-friendly appeal and offered alternative options for music.”
Ironically, the band ushering in the newly christened concert series is best described as a bonafide jazz band.
Co-founded in 1998 by trombone players Mark Mullins and Craig Klein — once members of Harry Connick Jr.’s big band — Bonerama released its debut album in 2001. The six-piece ensemble has since recorded five additional albums, has collaborated with R.E.M. and appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”
The group has become widely regarded for its fusion of New Orleans-style jazz with rock and other musical elements that put unlikely instrumentation front and center.
Mullins said attendees can “expect the unexpected” for its performance.
“When Craig and I put this together, we wanted to come up with something that featured the trombone,” he said in a phone interview. “We split up the vocals and have three trombones, a sousaphone instead of a bass, and guitar and drums. People might say, ‘That’s different.’ But once they hear it and what these instruments can do when playing music they’re familiar with, they love it.”
Klein is a lifelong New Orleans musician who also is a member of the New Orleans Nightcrawlers — a brass band that netted a Grammy Award earlier this year. He described Bonerama as ambassadors of the New Orleans sound.
“We play a wide range of music that’s very accessible,” he said.
While Bonerama routinely performs across the country, Music on Main will mark its Iowa debut. The group initially was scheduled to perform at the event last year.
“We wanted to kick off the first event with our new name and a band that was really established,” LoBianco said. “These guys bring a lot of energy and a lot of experience. There is a lot of excitement and talk of people wanting to get back out to events to meet up with people this summer, so I think this will be something they can look forward to.”