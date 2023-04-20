LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster city officials are considering the installation of a city camera system, although questions remain about the total project cost.
Common Council members this week discussed the potential purchase of about a dozen security cameras, but no formal action was taken. If approved by the council, the cameras would be stationed around the town square and at major city entrances, among other sites.
Lancaster Police Chief Debra Reukauf said police officers would use the camera footage to collect evidence or locate potential suspects after a crime was reported, such as a break-in or hit-and-run traffic crash.
“(The cameras) would be running all the time, but the only time we’re really going to be looking at them is if we get a report of some kind of crime,” Reukauf said.
City officials have now discussed the cameras at several council meetings, but each time council members have requested more information on total project costs.
A preliminary estimate from Platteville-based security company TC Networks states the cameras and preliminary maintenance plan would cost the city around $108,000, although the final total will depend on how many cameras the common council approves.
City Administrator David Carlson said the city is still working to determine exactly how the cameras would be installed, as well as the cost to power the system and to construct any necessary infrastructure like new poles.
“We have something like two-thirds of a project proposal right now,” Carlson said. “... I think there’s general support for the concept from the council, but they want to know what the real project costs are before they commit to fully going down that road.”
The recent push for the camera system came from some area business owners after an uptick in commercial break-ins, Reukauf said. She said the city will usually see around one break-in a year, but four area businesses have reported burglaries in the past eight months.
Joe Krantz’s business West End Salvage was broken into in September, and the suspect is still at large. Krantz has since become an advocate for a city-operated camera system.
While his business has security cameras of its own, he said a city system would be better equipped for tracking suspects’ movements across town.
“We’re helping the officers with (giving them access to) our cameras, but they don’t have cameras of their own,” Krantz said. “(City cameras) would just allow the police officers to do their job more effectively, … and it would give those of us who live here some peace of mind.”
Carlson said the goal is to have all costs associated with the cameras tallied by August, so the proposal can be considered during the city’s budget process. That timeline should also allow for consideration of all funding sources, including local grants and community funding options.
