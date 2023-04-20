LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster city officials are considering the installation of a city camera system, although questions remain about the total project cost.

Common Council members this week discussed the potential purchase of about a dozen security cameras, but no formal action was taken. If approved by the council, the cameras would be stationed around the town square and at major city entrances, among other sites.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.