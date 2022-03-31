A local university has received a grant that could expand access to students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
The National Science Foundation awarded $748,450 over six years to University of Dubuque to support the creation of a program called Connecting Research, Experiences, and Application to Engagement, or CREATE, according to a press release.
It states that the program will “provide a unique opportunity for Department of Natural and Applied Sciences students majoring in biology, chemistry or environmental science that demonstrate a financial need and academic talent to participate in an integrative program.”
The CREATE program combines research and vocational skill development to increase the STEM workforce, according to the release.
The program will provide scholarships for 24 students, establishing four cohorts of six students over the next six years.
Students will be selected during their first academic year and will be financially supported with an annual award of $6,500 throughout the three remaining years of their undergraduate education. The students will participate in “team-based, student-driven research projects under the mentorship of faculty members to build their skills and confidence in the area of STEM,” according to the release.
This summer, the first cohort of students will begin work on projects focused on water quality, vertebrate ecology and prairie restoration. Next summer, those students will continue their research while serving as mentors for the next cohort of students.