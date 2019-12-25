Authorities said this morning that a man has died from injuries sustained in a crash between Dubuque and Cascade on Sunday night.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department reported that Robert L. Tyler, 84, of Guttenberg, Iowa, has died.
The crash occurred at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 151 and Monastery Road. A press release states that Bonnie G. Tyler, 83, of Guttenberg, was trying to drive across the southbound lanes of the highway to go onto Monastery Road when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Jeremy R. Bahl, 42, of Marion, Iowa.
Both Bonnie Tyler and her husband, Robert Tyler, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.
Bahl was not injured.