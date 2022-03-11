Millions of dollars in federal funding are poised to flow into tri-state-area projects as part of an appropriations bill speeding through Congress.
Efforts to build a new fire station in Platteville, Wis., a new hospital in Lafayette County, Wis., and a new trail in Dubuque are among projects that would receive funding under the $1.5 trillion omnibus appropriations package that passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday night.
Congressional lawmakers representing the tri-state area lauded a variety of community-level projects included in the bill, which also would provide aid to Ukraine, boost defense spending, and increase funds for child care, local law enforcement and improving broadband in rural areas.
“From supporting our firefighters and law enforcement officers to increasing flood resiliency, these projects would make a big impact on our communities and I’m proud to have advocated for them in Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., in a press release.
Area projects that lawmakers announced are slated to receive funding under the appropriations bill include:
- $7 million for a new fire station in Platteville.
- $4 million to help build a new Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, Wis.
- $615,000 for a trail project on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque.
- $500,000 to develop affordable housing options in Jones County, Iowa.
- $400,000 toward an expansion project at East Dubuque (Ill.) District Library.
- $300,000 to support Community Health Systems Inc. in expanding its behavioral health department in Darlington.
- $262,500 for an emergency operations center in Jackson County, Iowa.
- $231,000 for Gundersen Health System to start a pediatric-focused mobile health unit that will serve an area that includes southwest Wisconsin.
- $54,000 to Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program for the Iowa County Food Pantry.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, touted the funding for the Dubuque and Jackson County projects in a statement.
“I’m proud to have secured funding to help Dubuque finish the Chaplain Schmitt Island Trail connection — a longtime infrastructure priority in the community that honors a local World War II hero,” she said. “Additionally, funding to build a new emergency operations center in Maquoketa will enhance preparedness efforts in the area — saving lives and property in the event of future disasters. I’ll continue working to bring taxpayer dollars back home to be reinvested in Iowa.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said in a release that the bill would invest more than $55 million into communities in northwest and central Illinois.
“Not only will these funds help us address important needs across our region, (but) they will also spur jobs and economic growth as we rebuild local infrastructure,” she said in the release.
Local officials said the funds will provide a significant boost to the projects to which they are directed.
“It’s going to be huge for our community,” said Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel.
Platteville leaders are soliciting bids for the design of the new fire station, the most recent cost estimate for which is $8 million to $13 million.
A $7 million appropriation for the project would drastically reduce the burden of the project on local taxpayers, Ruechel said, noting that the City of Platteville also has agreements with other municipalities to provide fire services.
“When you have already $7 million secured, that’s a much easier conversation to have with potential donors and potential municipalities that are going to have to raise their taxes to pay for the (new station),” he said.
Kathy Kuepers, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, said the appropriation for the hospital could be used for any part of the project to construct a replacement facility.
The county has applied for a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to help pay for the new hospital, which is expected to cost $51.5 million. The federal appropriation would reduce the amount of money that the county needs to request, Kuepers said. Officials plan to pay for the loan with hospital revenues, so the borrowing would not impact taxpayers.
“We’re beyond excited to be able to have this contribution to our project and to be fiscally responsible for the Lafayette County residents and still have an amazing facility,” she said.
In Dubuque, the federal funds would be used for a hiking and biking trail connecting Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island to the Bee Branch and Heritage Trail systems.
“It completes the connection from all the way out in Dyersville (on Heritage Trail) to Chaplain Schmitt Island, but then it goes beyond that and it connects all the way to the new veterans memorial, and from there, it launches our ability to begin to create a larger trail system around the island,” said Teri Goodmann, the City of Dubuque’s director of strategic partnerships.
In Jackson County, funds would be used to create an emergency operations center at the new jail and sheriff’s department office set to be constructed in Maquoketa.
“(The funding) just makes that added option that we would like to gain and makes it that much more feasible for us,” said Sheriff Brent Kilburg.
Brian Gomoll, director of East Dubuque District Library, said he was extremely thankful for the funds given the challenges that library leaders have faced with increasing costs for the project, which includes the addition of a community center at the facility.
“We will certainly use it on our development project here moving forward,” Gomoll said. “It’s very much needed with all the price increases and things that we’ve had. That’s extremely good news.”