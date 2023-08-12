The makeover of Central Avenue in Dubuque is about to begin.
City officials plan to take the first step in implementing the Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan by investing $73,000 in a number of bike racks, benches, tables and trash bins.
Those initial purchases will pave the way for much more significant investment over the next two years, as city officials intend to spend millions of dollars constructing green alleys along the corridor and complete a traffic study to determine if the one-way street can be converted into a two-way road.
Recommended for you
“I’m really optimistic about the forward momentum here,” said Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director. “Everyone is working together to improve the Central Avenue corridor.”
City Council members in January approved the Central Avenue Streetscape Master Plan, which lays out a vision for how the city could make improvements to the corridor to revitalize the area and make it more pedestrian-friendly.
Council members previously set aside $240,000 in the budget for the current fiscal year, which began July 1, to invest in amenities for Central Avenue. So far, the city plans to order 24 trash cans, 16 benches, 22 bike racks, five tables and 16 chairs that will be placed throughout the corridor by fall.
The corridor encompasses the stretch of Central Avenue from 11th Street to 22nd Street.
Connors said the initial purchases were made based on discussions with local business and property owners along the corridor and are intended to be movable in case more significant investment is made to the street’s infrastructure in the future.
City staff members have not yet determined what they will do with the remaining funds set aside for Central Avenue improvements, but she said local business and building owners will be consulted during the process.
The city’s current five-year capital improvement plan budget includes an additional $1 million for Central Avenue streetscape improvements.
Jeff Vaassen, president of the Dubuque Main Street board of directors, said his organization has helped guide some of the revitalization along Central Avenue. He is glad to see the city and other local organizations starting to improve the corridor.
“I think it’s been great that the city is providing some investment down in that area,” he said. “We are trying to get some attention down there so that when a business opens up, they have the opportunity for success as opposed to failure.”
City engineering staff also have started planning to transform three alleys near Central Avenue into green alleys: the one between Central Avenue and White Street from 17th Street to 18th Street; the one between Central Avenue and Iowa Street from 15th Street to 16th Street; and the backstreet between Iowa Street and Main Street from 12th Street to Loras Boulevard.
Green alleys improve the passage and filtration of stormwater through city infrastructure.
The three alley projects are expected to cost a total of about $2.6 million. Jon Dienst, civil engineer for the city, said the city currently has enough money budgeted to begin construction of the green alley between Central Avenue and White Street by spring, but the work on the other two alleys likely would not begin until sometime next summer.
“It’s going to be somewhat dependent on budget and funding,” Dienst said.
The city also has $400,000 set aside to complete an in-depth traffic study of the corridor to determine if the current one-way traffic flow can be converted into a more pedestrian-friendly two-way street.
Dienst said the traffic study likely will not begin until this fall, as the city is waiting for ongoing construction on the Northwest Arterial to be completed over the next week or two before issuing a request for proposals for the study.
While planning for improvements to Central Avenue has gone on for several years, Dubuque City Council members said they were pleased to see some improvements being made to the corridor.
“It’s pretty exciting to finally see this getting to the launchpad,” said Council Member Ric Jones.