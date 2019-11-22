Teachers, parents and others on Thursday told Dubuque lawmakers that their public education needs include an increase in funding.
However, those needs also extend far beyond dollars and cents, especially when it comes to supporting students with behavior or brain health challenges.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum and Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, both Dubuque Democrats, called an open roundtable discussion at John F. Kennedy Elementary School. The event was held in advance of the 2020 legislative session, which will begin in January.
Attendees included teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals and parents, who collected input on a range of topics. But the room was united on the dire need for increased funding.
James sits on the House Education Committee. She said a “defining moment” for her early in her first year in Des Moines was visiting Irving Elementary School and seeing the principal handing out cookie dough sales brochures to raise money for basic improvements at the school.
“We pay taxes,” she said. “Why do they need to raise all this money? That was money that would buy books for the library, upgraded technology for the classrooms. You see very clearly where the state’s priorities are.”
Dubuque Community School Board member Jim Prochaska bemoaned Iowa’s approach to education support, claiming the state is ranked around 32 in the nation in per-pupil funding.
More of the meeting, though, was spent describing a growing crisis about the district being too shortstaffed to juggle managing the behavior of students, many of whom suffer from mental illness, along with the education of the other students.
“I can think of 25 kids every day who leave the classroom in crisis,” said Lorilee Hamel, a teacher at George Washington Middle School.
Teachers said the help of paraprofessionals in the school is absolutely essential and appreciated. However, paraprofessionals are paid nowhere near what they should be, according to teachers.
“I have paras every day who are physically and verbally assaulted every day,” said Cordae Wright, a teacher at Table Mound Elementary School. “They get stolen from. Their personal property gets damaged. This is happening in gen-ed classrooms where your children are every day. There are children exploding in school, maybe because it’s the only place they feel safe to explode. But these people are paid $12 or $13 per hour to handle that.”
Jennifer Shaw, a parent in attendance, said one solution might be the creation of an easier avenue for parents to volunteer at schools.
“I have been going to teachers and offering myself to help,” she said. “Teachers will say they don’t use volunteers, they aren’t comfortable organizing volunteers. I think there are other people too who would (volunteer) if they were encouraged.”
Hamel said specialists are needed in schools, but she expressed doubt.
“What we really need to see in schools — and will never see because it will cost too much — is social workers attached to every school,” she said. “We have one who works at different schools. They’re not only working with the students. They work with the parents who are cussing them out. The parents who won’t come in because they had a poor education experience.”
Public education came out of the 2019 legislative session with a 1-cent sales tax increase, mostly for infrastructure, and increases in rural transportation and general funding.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, sits on the Bicameral Education Association Subcommittee. She attended another meeting Thursday night, but when reached afterward, said she agreed that teachers could use more money.
However, she said every other department wants more and lawmakers have a budget to balance.
“Education actually came away with a lot last year,” she said. “Not just public education, but the regents, the community colleges. They say they need more money and they probably do, but I always ask ‘How much?’ No one can ever say.”
Koelker said no one in the legislature is trying to underpay schools.
“Obviously, they’re our future,” she said.
James pointed out that with the loss of more than 70 students in Dubuque schools, the funding increase in 2019 did not make the district whole when inflation and increases in insurance costs were factored in.
Jochum reminded attendees Thursday night that lawmakers passed a resolution in 2019 to evaluate how Iowa provides special education.
“I get nervous because a lot of those advocating for it have never been fond of special education at all,” she said. “There are so many people who want to back off of special ed completely. As a parent, it scares me a lot.”