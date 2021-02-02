Dubuque County health officials on Monday provided an update on local COVID-19 pandemic and response progress — from the largest shipment of vaccines yet to the first increase in active cases in months.
As a third vaccine against the novel coronavirus, from Johnson & Johnson, draws nearer to authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, much of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team’s update concerned the progress being made in vaccinating qualified residents.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, 8,562 doses of the vaccines had been administered to Dubuque County residents, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health dashboard. The number of residents who had received both doses of the vaccines had reached 2,361.
Vaccine shipments
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert informed the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors that those numbers will rise sharply this week.
The IDPH had told her team to expect another 2,650 doses — 1,950 of the Pfizer vaccine, 700 of the Moderna — this week without caveat. Another 1,000 of the Moderna vaccine are also scheduled to arrive in Dubuque County, but earmarked to be used as the second, “booster” dose for those who have already received the first.
“With these new doses, we should be able to finish out 1A priority group and start phase 1B — again, there, we’re looking at our population of 65 and older,” Lambert said. “Then we’ll look to our Tier 1 — first responders, police officers, child welfare social workers, then pre-K through 12 school staff.”
She stressed that folks should not call their health care providers hunting for their first dose of the vaccine.
“Clinics will be calling people to schedule appointments,” Lambert said. “They’re able to filter out their population of 65 and older. They will include their satellite sites out in the county as well.”
She said the IDPH has told her not to expect a big increase in vaccine doses for the next three weeks, but that by the end of February, more are expected to come to the state.
Vaccination site
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger told supervisors before they approved a lease to house a vaccination point of distribution and clinic site in the former Younkers store women’s department that expenses above and beyond the $10,000 in utilities were likely to come up.
“We’re having issues with getting everything figured out as far as the electrical and getting it hooked to the city fiber to get IT in there, so the clinics can enter vaccines administered into the (Iowa Immunization Registry Information System),” he said.
But, Berger said, the incident management team believes those should qualify for state or federal funding.
Active cases
For the first time in two months, active positive cases for the coronavirus are up in Dubuque County from 984 on Jan. 19 to 1,059 as of Monday.
More, the number of active cases has increased across the county. In 11 of the county’s 16 ZIP-codes cases are up.
“We are seeing more of the positives, not a huge amount, but even when we have one we’re concerned,” Lambert said.
She did not elaborate as to what the incident management team attributed the increase.