A Dubuque woman faces a felony charge for allegedly pushing a scanner and computer off a store counter after she was refused service.
Romanda A. Neeley, 21, of 3290 Hillcrest Road, Apt. 2, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Central Avenue and 17th Street on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief, as well as a warrant charging fourth-degree criminal mischief in a separate case.
In relation to the first charge, court documents state that Neeley was refused service by an employee at the drive-up window at the convenience store at 1998 Jackson St. on July 18. The employee, Rafay Tariq, 26, told police that “he recognized Neeley and told her he would not sell items to her as she has caused problems at the store and damaged property in the past.”
Documents state that surveillance video captured Tariq closing the drive-up window. Neeley then got out of her vehicle, opened the window and shoved a computer and scanner off the counter, breaking the equipment valued at $2,200.
Police reported that Neeley admitted to doing so after being refused service.
In the second case, documents state that Neeley was captured on city traffic cameras slashing four tires on two vehicles in the 500 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 3 a.m. July 5.