Loras College will allow students to choose whether they want to attend in-person or online this fall.
The school announced Wednesday that it will deliver instruction through a hybrid teaching model called Loras Flex this fall. The program “provides a combination of in-person and online teaching that can accommodate students who are present on campus, as well as those who wish to pursue their education entirely online,” according to a press release. Students will have the option to study and live on campus, commute to campus or take their classes online. Students spent the final months of their spring semester learning online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loras officials also are modifying their 2020-2021 academic calendar. The fall semester will start Aug. 26 and continue to Nov. 20 when students leave for Thanksgiving break. After that, the last week of classes and final exams will be held online. Officials also are freezing tuition and fees and will use social-distancing practices in academic spaces, among other changes.