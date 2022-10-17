Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a Dubuque firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest and was saved by his colleagues was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Oct. 10 to Sunday:
1.) Dubuque firefighter suffering cardiac arrest saved by colleagues
2.) Developer buying former Dubuque school, plans apartments
3.) Work underway in former Younkers as national retailers negotiate with Dubuque mall
4.) Longtime Dubuque business to reopen at new location
5.) Jackson County man charged with murder; details released about wife’s shooting
6.) 1 person injured in RV fire in Dubuque
7.) Award-winning Dubuque fly tier’s passion leads to booming business online
8.) Police: Rural Dubuque man arrested for 2nd time for exposing himself to women
9.) Dubuque man sentenced to life in prison for murder
10.) Dubuque company plans expansion, 10 new jobs
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.