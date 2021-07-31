A nonprofit that provides children in need of a bed with a safe and secure place to sleep aims to expand its reach locally.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit based in Twin Falls, Idaho, has active Iowa chapters in Delaware, Jones and Linn counties, along with the Des Moines area. Now, after providing beds to children throughout the county and surrounding communities, the Delaware County chapter is looking to expand its footprint to include the Dyersville and Worthington areas.
Things got started in 2019 when Hopkinton resident Keith Kramer was looking for a way to support local communities.
“I wanted a project in Delaware County. I saw this article in the church bulletin about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and I kept thinking, ‘That’s really neat.’ And when I looked at it and realized the work that’s going to be involved in this thing, I dropped it for a couple months,” said Kramer, who serves as president of the Delaware County chapter. “But it just kept coming back to me. There are kids without a bed, so I decided to pursue it.”
While the pandemic briefly slowed the organization’s mission, the work continued behind the scenes.
“We continued to raise money, get tools and get everything set up. We really started to deliver beds in July of 2020. Since then, we’ve delivered 145 beds, mostly in the Delaware County area,” Kramer said.
Anyone interested in learning more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace in the Delaware County, Dyersville or Worthington areas can visit the organization’s website at SHPbeds.org.