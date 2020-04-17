WASHINGTON. D.C. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Thursday that he has been selected for a bipartisan task force focused on safely reopening America following the current public health crisis.
Grassley joined the bipartisan, bicameral task force at the invitation of President Donald Trump, according to a press release. Grassley will be among those providing “advice and input on potential steps the government can take to safely restart business and re-open public activity while safeguarding the health of all Americans.”
“I’m focused on what we in government can do to help jump-start activity once public health officials and the public at large are ready for America’s re-opening,” he said in the release. “Iowans and their fellow American workers, farmers and small businesses have done their best to weather this crisis, and I’m working to make sure their concerns are heard.”
Grassley chairs the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, as well as serving as Senate President pro tempore.