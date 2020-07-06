ELIZABETH, Ill. – A webinar offering techniques for identifying and managing stress in farmers and their families will be offered twice this month by University of Illinois Extension.
“Recognizing and Managing Stress” will be offered at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and 5 p.m. July 28, according to a press release.
The webinar is free but registration is required and can be made at extension.illinois.edu/jsw.
Presenter Pam Schallhorn will discuss methods for identifying stress within themselves and others, techniques to provide empathy and active listening examples of constructive coping skills and a guide to identifying warning signs of suicide.
Call 815-858-2273 for more information.