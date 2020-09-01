GALENA, Ill. — When Mindy Dalgarn talks about her life, she often uses the word “we.”
The pronoun is intentional. It has been only 13 months since her twin sister died.
“She is the first person I said hello to in the morning and the last person I would say goodnight to,” said Mindy, 67.
Mindy lost her sister and best friend, Missy Dalgarn, to cancer in July 2019, but she decided that writing a book would keep her memory alive.
The end result, “By My Sister’s Side,” is a collection of essays written by 12 people who have lost loved ones to cancer. The net proceeds are donated to The Mop Shop, an Elizabeth cleaning supplies pantry that serves Jo Daviess County residents in need.
Mindy, of Galena, hopes that by sharing the experiences, the stories will offer encouragement, hope and inspiration.
“As difficult as it was, the last thing you want to do is feel like your loved one is going to be forgotten,” she said.
Grounded connection
Missy was born 30 seconds before her sister. The girls did not realize they were twins until a kindergarten teacher pointed it out in class.
They returned home from school that day and asked their parents, Irene and James, why they had not shared the news.
“They just didn’t think it was all that important,” Mindy said. “They didn’t dress us alike. They didn’t call us ‘the twins.’ We were treated as the two individuals that we were.”
The sisters were “in tune” with one another, but not in the paranormal sense often described in television dramas. Rather, they shared a connection grounded in years of conversation and togetherness.
From the time they were 4, the sisters shared a passion for figure skating. The sport provided instant connection to new friends as their careers took them across the country — Missy in the corporate world and Mindy in academia.
Neither married, a fact that Mindy attributes to the high standards set by their father.
“There was never anyone who measured up to what we wanted in a husband,” she said.
After each sister retired in 2011, they moved to Galena into a home they, together, filled with antiques.
“We found our little piece of heaven,” Mindy said.
Missy landscaped the grounds as Mindy designed the interior. Missy handled the cleaning, while Mindy cooked in the kitchen.
The sisters founded The Mop Shop in 2014 after encountering a Christmas giving tree at a local business. Its branches were strung with requests for cleaning supplies, showing a clear need in the community.
“We decided that just isn’t right,” Missy said in a 2017 interview with the Telegraph Herald. “We thought, ‘There’s our niche.’”
Diagnosis
During a visit to Washington in 2016, the sisters drove with their mother to Tahoma National Cemetery to visit their father’s grave.
Missy appeared to nod off in the car, Mindy recalled. Suddenly, she slumped over, unresponsive.
They rushed to Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, where Missy was diagnosed with advanced endometrial cancer and underwent multiple surgeries.
“Our worlds were turned upside down,” Mindy said.
The next 2½ years were filled with medical appointments and rounds of chemotherapy.
Mindy described herself as persistently hovering, scribbling notes at doctor visits.
During Missy’s hospital stays, Mindy slept in a bedside recliner. She fluffed her sister’s pillows and learned which monitors she could unplug when Missy needed to walk.
The sisters strolled the hospital hallways together, sometimes to art exhibits or cafes inside the facility that Mindy had discovered during the moments she left Missy’s room.
“I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Mindy said.
Life continued. Missy remained in Galena. They continued to travel and raise funds for The Mop Shop.
But as Missy weakened, it became clear that she was nearing the end of her life.
Missy only cried when she thanked people for their care, especially her sister.
“Who is going to be your Mindy?” Missy would ask. “Who is going to take care of you?”
Writing through grief
Missy died as Mindy held her hand.
Mindy began assembling “By My Sister’s Side” in February, with the goal of completing it before the first anniversary of her sister’s death. The book is Mindy’s first. But Mindy, a retired university vice chancellor and contributing writer to the Dubuque magazine Julien’s Journal, has authored hundreds of articles.
“I knew that I would have to keep busy or I would lose my mind,” Mindy said.
She reached out to friends and friends of friends. Several contributors are tri-state residents.
Ronald Avery lost two siblings to cancer — his sister, Julie, in 1982, and his brother, Jim, in 2015. He co-authored a chapter in Mindy’s book with his mother, Mary Avery.
“It’s a way for us to take that grief we had and make something good of it,” he said.
Ronald, who also has written a book titled, “365 Days for Hope,” founded the Avery Foundation, which provides grants to defray travel expenses incurred as patients undergo cancer treatment.
Even years later, pain continued to bubble to the surface during the writing process for Mindy’s book.
“You’ve got to keep the tears from falling onto the keyboard,” Ronald said. “It takes you right back to those moments you are talking about.”
Another contributor, Diane Rambousek, authored a chapter about her brother Michael Oglesby, who died from cancer in 2016.
“It’s very different losing a sibling,” Rambousek said. “You kind of feel very different on how people view it versus losing a spouse or parent.”
She also helped start a foundation with her siblings called the Michael J. Oglesby Foundation, which raises money for pancreatic cancer research.
As she wrote her chapter, Rambousek grappled with the question of how she keeps her brother’s memory alive.
“This weekend is his birthday, so how do you still celebrate?” she said. “Do you talk about him in the past tense? Do I have six siblings, or do I have five and one of them is deceased?”
Catharsis
Mindy continues to live in her dream home. Admittedly, maintaining such a large residence challenges her, but leaving it would overwhelm her.
“Everywhere I look, there is a memory of Missy,” she said.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has added to her challenges, Mindy occupies herself with caring for her mother and reaching out to friends for support.
“Missy wanted me to live my life for both of us,” Mindy said. “That’s what I’m trying to do.”