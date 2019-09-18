SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Applebee’s, 1395 Associates Drive.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St.. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Runs on Thursdays through Oct. 3, in the Commercial Club Park Pavillion. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, parking lot. The cutoff year is 1979 for older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. Free event. Cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Steeple Square Organ Showcase, 6:30 p.m., 101 E. 15th St. Featuring several organists and an up-close look at the organ. Cash bar available. All tips and proceeds will support the mission.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band & Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Jazz & Blues Jam, featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. This monthly book club meets the third Thursday of each month. Copies of the books will generally be available by the first of the month at the Asbury branch and can be sent to other branches upon request.
LIFESTYLE
Thursday
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. For organizations looking for more effective ways to get the word out about their services.
Adulting 101: Budget & Financial Tools, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Learn some important basics of personal financial tools Dupaco Community Credit Union. For ages 16 and older.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Cuba City (Wis.) UMC Pasta Supper, 5 p.m., Cuba City United Methodist Church, 401 South Main St. Serving pasta, coleslaw, homemade pie and cake, coffee and milk. The cost is $9 for adults, $4.50 for ages 5-12 and free those 5 and younger. Carryouts are available for 50 cents extra.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members always are welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main Streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platte St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh in, 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Thursday
Al-Anon Noon Rush AFG, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., meets uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided. Details: facebook.com/
InternationalTravelClub
DubuqueArea.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments including beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.