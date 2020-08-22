The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Derrick R. Wheeler, 31, of 2139 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Devon Drive and Cambridge Court on warrants charging first-degree harassment and fifth-degree theft.
- Jeremy M. Sanders, 46, of 809 Lincoln Ave., reported the theft of $4,000 worth of bicycles at about 2:10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East 25th and White streets.
- City of Dubuque reported $1,000 worth of damage to a sign at about 10:40 a.m. Friday at 351 Bell St.
- Jason J. Schmitt, 47, of Sherrill, Iowa, reported the theft of $600 worth of tools at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday from his residence.
- Marlo M. Folloso, 60, of 1959 Central Ave., reported the theft of his wallet and its contents, worth $800 total, between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St.