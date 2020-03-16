DARLINGTON, Wis. — A new analysis of a Lafayette County-owned skilled-nursing home provided the first estimates for repairing or replacing the decades-old facility.
Staff from Milwaukee consultant Wipfli recently conducted a financial assessment of Lafayette Manor, a 64-bed institution in Darlington. The study is the third of three analyses undertaken on a major county facility.
Constructed in 1962, Lafayette Manor needs mechanical and electrical system upgrades, while previous studies indicated that its lack of private rooms and bathrooms potentially deter new admissions.
Wipfli’s analysis also predicts that the manor’s service area will experience increased demand for senior living, starting in 2030.
Consultants offered three options to address needs, the first of which would maintain the current facility by investing $1.6 million into the replacement of critical infrastructure.
The firm observed that option likely would result in the deterioration of the facility’s financial performance due to a lack of desirability.
Another option is to build a 64-bed skilled nursing facility at an estimated cost of $10.3 million.
Finally, the county could construct a $13.1 million facility that includes 50 skilled- nursing beds along with assisted-living and memory-care additions that could satisfy future demand.
“We’re still very early in the process,” said Christine Tabaka, the facility’s finance manager. “These are three ‘what-ifs.’ The ultimate answer might not be three ‘what-ifs.’”
Consultants previously presented hefty cost estimates for repairing or replacing Lafayette County Jail and Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, which also have reached their ends of life. The combined costs range from an estimated $37.5 million to $68.4 million.
Board Chairman Jack Sauer said the county’s borrowing capacity totals about $57 million, of which $5 million to $7 million is already allocated for projects.
“Something about $50 million would be the top, and I’d just as soon borrow less than that … just in case something catastrophic comes up that you had to do,” he said.
Until he sees an estimate of tax impacts, Sauer said he is unable to prioritize the projects.
“I still believe we can only probably do one at a time,” he said.
County Board Member Kriss Marion hopes the supervisors consider regional needs for jail space and senior care in consultation with neighboring counties.
“Trying to make our decisions in isolation from the counties around us isn’t smart,” she said.
County committees overseeing the hospital and manor will continue to meet in the coming months to develop recommendations for the county board’s consideration.