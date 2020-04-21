A joint review board recently approved the creation of a special taxing district that will finance infrastructure improvements on a hotel project.
The board consisted of representatives from the City of Lancaster, Grant County and the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College district.
The 54-room Sleep Inn & Suites will be located at 1550 S. Madison St. in Lancaster along U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35/81. The project’s estimated cost is more than $5 million and is being financed by a group of private, local investors.
The city has agreed to provide the developer with up to $943,250 and interest using funds generated by the district, which, over its 20-year lifetime, is expected to generate $2.2 million.
In the event insufficient revenue is generated, the city and its taxpayers are not liable.
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said even if the hotel’s value decreases in light of reduced occupancy stemming from COVID-19, as long as its value is at least $3.4 million, the funds generated will be sufficient to cover development expenses.