Police said a Dubuque woman is accused of threatening children with a steak knife.

Samantha N. Peterson, 33, of 1763 White St., was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Court documents state that police responded at approximately 8:22 p.m. to the 1700 block of White Street for a report of a subject waving a knife at children.

Witnesses told police that Peterson was holding a steak knife in the alley facing a group of kids. A neighbor told Peterson to put the knife down and Peterson waved the knife at the children.

A 10-year-old girl told police that Peterson pointed the knife at her after an argument and that she felt threatened.

Peterson eventually returned to her car and placed the knife in her purse.

Peterson told police that “some of the neighbors were threatening to come fight her,” documents state. Peterson eventually admitted to pulling out the knife.

