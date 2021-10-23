When she lost her purse or was running late, Marleen Goodin would laugh and remind her family, “You love me.”
She always said “I love you” before she hung up the phone or left the house.
It was no different the day she died.
Goodin succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 15. She was 54.
Most people called her “Beany,” a childhood nickname that referred to her petite stature.
Beany had a contagious enthusiasm for life, finding and relishing the beauty around her. She snapped photos of the clouds and sunsets on her cellphone.
She consistently gave of herself. Every Sunday, she visited her parents’ home to lay out her mother’s medications for the week. She volunteered to help her friends plan a wedding or bridal shower.
“When I had my little girl, she was at the hospital when most of my family didn’t even come,” said her friend Kiesha McGranahan.
Thanksgiving marked the start of a holiday cookie baking spree. Beany prepared too many batches to gift away, though she tried.
“She always wanted to be a better person,” said her sister Colleen Ryan. “She never stood still emotionally. Her relationships with people always grew because of that and because of her love.”
Beany’s final gift was that of sight. She had registered to be an organ donor. Doctors saved her corneas after the crash.
Beany was born on Jan. 3, 1967, to Susan LeGrand and Leon Goodin.
She was the youngest after her three siblings, Colleen, Cindy and Don, and grew up in East Dubuque, Ill.
Beany met her friend Tracy Harry, who lived just around the corner, early in her childhood. They played in their neighborhood, climbing onto the cement foundation of the city’s former water tower off Montgomery Avenue.
Beany enjoyed dressing in silly outfits with Cindy and performing skits.
The family moved to Dubuque, and Beany graduated from Hempstead High School in the mid-1980s.
She found work in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., for a time, then returned to the tri-state area. Beany had two children — Nick and Emily — with her former husband, James Furry.
Beany was the “fun mom,” Emily said. Years later, she accompanied her daughter to motocross races, where Emily rode off-road motorcycles.
Beany was caught in the layoffs that preceded the closure of Dubuque’s Barnstead Thermolyne Corp. manufacturing plant in 2010, a company she worked at for almost two decades.
She decided to pursue her long-held desire to become a nurse, enrolling at Northeast Iowa Community College. Beany studied at the kitchen table. She cried when she grew overwhelmed but celebrated after reaching successive milestones in her courses.
Beany later worked at multiple Dubuque nursing homes, where she knew she was needed.
In her off time, her friends said, Beany was “down for anything.”
A proposal to go browse flea markets and garage sales could turn into an afternoon outing that ended three or four counties away. At the casinos, she seemed to be blessed by an aura of luck, winning big on the slot machines.
Beany loved live music and regularly attended concerts at Sandy Hook Tavern in Hazel Green, Wis., and the Great Jones County (Iowa) Fair.
In her Chevy, a plastic angel dangled from the rearview mirror. Beany always said it would keep a person safe while driving.
Beany developed severe back pain after years of working on her feet. A series of surgeries left her in constant pain. She gave up nursing for more than a year as she recuperated, then returned to Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Beany held her sorrows inside, said her stepfather, Norman LeGrand.
“She would come to me once in a while when she was having some marital problems and things like that, and she would cry on my shoulder. We’d go for lunch and sit and talk things through,” he said. “She liked being a happy person.”
Yet, Beany put her pain aside when she was needed somewhere else.
After Emily’s son, Adler Ruden, was born, the spotlight of Beany’s doting attention pivoted to the little boy. Then, there was her beloved border collie, Kobe.
Beany’s mother, Susan, died in July, a month before Beany. The unexpected blow devastated the family.
Emily recalled asking Beany how she coped.
“She said, ‘I’m being strong for you guys,’” Emily said.
She knows her mother would want her family to do the same.
“My son is 4, and he was really close to her,” Emily said. “I just think of what she said — to be strong for him.”