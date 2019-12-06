suicide prevention resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day, every day. Services also are available for veterans, and for Spanish speakers.

Lifeline Crisis Chat: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also has chat available, 24 hours a day. To use the service, visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.

People also can go to the nearest hospital emergency room to be seen by a mental health professional.