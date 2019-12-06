PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As she drove through a night of sleet, Dawn Gard knew where she would find her boy.
Earlier that night in 2010, Dawn received a phone call from his fiancee. She and Dustin Hendricks, 21, had become engaged just days before.
She asked Dawn to locate the car that Dustin used that day.
The November fog was thick as Dawn drove from her Platteville home.
“I almost felt like I was lost even though I knew exactly where I was going,” she said.
At Belmont Mound State Park in rural Platteville, Dawn found Dustin curled on his side beneath the 64-foot observation tower. She thought he was crying.
“I just played Mom, I guess. I curled up behind him,” she said. “I thought he might still be alive.”
Dustin’s phone rang, and Dawn attempted to remove it from his pocket. His body rolled onto its back.
“I tried to do CPR,” Dawn said. “The light from my phone showed me his face. A lot of blood coming out of his face. He broke his nose. I put his hat back on his head, and when I put it back on, I felt the top of his head and it was smashed.”
Knowing she could do nothing, she held Dustin. Dawn begged for him to come back.
“It was a long, long time before I got over at being angry at the tower,” she said, “because it wasn’t the tower’s fault.”
DECONSTRUCTION
Since 1998, at least three people have taken their lives at the Belmont Mound observation tower.
Following the most recent suicide on Sept. 28, the park’s caretakers — the Belmont Lions Club — moved to see it deconstructed.
While a desire to prevent further tragedy motivated their decision, other problems factored into the deliberations, including the danger posed by visitors who toss objects off the tower’s sides, leaving the shattered remains for club members to gather.
The observation tower, built in 1969, also has deteriorated markedly. The club determined that repairing or replacing it was cost-prohibitive.
Staff from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are evaluating how to dismantle the structure, but it has not cemented a schedule to do so.
The news is bittersweet to Dawn and to Dustin’s older sister, Searrah Hendricks, 31.
For years, the family visited Belmont Mound almost weekly, picnicking and taking in the sights from the deck. Sweet memories of childhood still fill the park.
Dawn, 49, recalls peers from her high school visiting the tower to drink beers after dark. Searrah’s name is among those carved into its wooden beams.
The structure offered the family a spot for contemplation, especially Dustin.
“He liked to go there when he had thinking to do,” Dawn said.
ASKING WHY
Before his death, Dustin returned from a six-month training with the Wisconsin National Guard, with whom he enlisted a year after high school graduation.
Dawn said he struggled to adjust to civilian life and was under financial duress.
The day of his death, she offered to lend him money. Dawn hoped she would have the chance to learn what was on Dustin’s mind when he arrived at her home to pick up the cash.
“He didn’t like to accept help from Mom. He didn’t want to look like a beggar,” Dawn said. “He was very hard on himself that way.”
But “Duffy” — athletic, gregarious and loving — was the last person that his family expected to kill himself.
He was a playful prankster who would plop his then-4-year-old niece atop his shoulders for rides through the house.
“We never thought he would be the one to do it,” Searrah said. “He was against (suicide).”
Experts agree that people rarely kill themselves for a single reason alone, but some factors can increase people’s risk, including their relationships, mental health and financial troubles.
“They are feeling trapped. They feel there is nothing they can do to change what is going on,” said Bridget Mouchon-Humphrey, program director of Southwest Wisconsin Behavioral Health Partnership.
Signs can be hard to detect, contradictory or unnoticeable.
“We have to be vigilant and ask difficult questions sometimes,” she said. “Keep trying to connect.”
Yet, a quandary exists for the friends and family who are left behind, Mouchon-Humphrey said.
If suicides can be prevented, what solace can be offered to the bereft who ask whether they could have done more had they known the reason why their loved one decided to kill himself?
“You have to stop asking ‘Why?’ after a while,” Searrah said. “It will drive you crazy.”
NOT THERE
Dawn has not hiked up Belmont Mound to the observation tower in years. She has little need when she feels as though she travels there in her dreams every day.
If the structure comes down — and she hopes it does — Dawn regrets that children will not have a chance to create memories as her family did.
The tower was special to Dustin. Dawn believes it made him feel happier and calm; it makes sense why he chose it as his place to die.
But Dawn will not lose her boy when its wooden planks are stripped from its frame.
“I don’t think he’s there anymore,” she said. “I know where he was when I found him. It wasn’t on the tower.”