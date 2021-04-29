GALENA, Ill. — Parking restrictions and road closures in portions of downtown Galena will go into effect at 7 a.m. today, according to the city police department.
The rules are tied to an initiative that allows outdoor dining on parts of Main Street. The parking and traffic restrictions will remain in effect until the outdoor dining program concludes in October.
According to Galena police, there will be no parking in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Main Street. Vehicle traffic also will not be allowed on those blocks. In addition, there will be no parking in the “lower half” of the 300 block of North Main Street.
Various “no parking” spots also will be established on South Main Street, according to the announcement.
Galena officials first approved an outdoor dining policy last year as a way to help restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council members agreed to bring the program back in 2021, with in-street dining kicking off on Saturday, May 1, and lasting until October.