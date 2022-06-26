Dubuque County stretches from the forested land northwest of Luxemburg, southeast to the tiny town of Zwingle, straddling the county line, west to the North Fork Maquoketa River and its small tributaries and northeastward to the leafy trees and blufftop river views of Balltown.
“It’s rolling hills, with good clay in the hills and black dirt on the bottom,” Dubuque County farmer Wayne Kramer said when describing the land. “It’s the breadbasket of the world.”
The area within Dubuque County’s boundaries encompasses 617 square miles, or 394,880 acres. Within those 617 square miles are 9 square miles of water, leaving 608 square miles of land.
“It’s a county that has the best of both worlds in terms of recreational opportunity and agricultural productivity,” said Larry Tranel, dairy field specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “It’s very scenic, but it also has very productive agricultural land.”
That 608 square miles of land makes Dubuque County the 21st biggest of the 99 Iowa counties in square miles — behind the 900-plus-square-mile Kossuth and Pottawattamie counties, the state’s largest counties, and 226 square miles larger than Iowa’s smallest county, Dickinson.
About 80% of Dubuque County’s 389,120 land acres are considered farmland by the U.S. government’s once-every-five-years Census of Agriculture, so it’s safe to say a large portion of the county is rural. However, a population of 99,266 makes Dubuque County the eighth-most populous in the state — with Dubuque ranking 11th in the state in population of Iowa cities with its 57,603 residents.
Dubuque County Assessor Billie Selby describes the county as “primarily rural, with large pockets of urban land located along the Highway 20 corridor.”
The assessor is an appointed county official who assesses the value of property within his jurisdiction. Selby succeeded the retiring Dave Kubik as the county’s assessor in 2021. Selby worked under Kubik since 2016, and he worked in the assessor’s office in Linn County before coming to Dubuque.
Thanks to his role, Selby is familiar with Dubuque County’s varied types of land.
“I see a vast amount of good cattle ground — lots of hills and river and creek areas,” Selby said. “Outside of the area between Dubuque and Dyersville, and then Cascade, there are a lot of small towns with a church and maybe a bar. One of the changes I had when I came here from Linn County was that there wasn’t a Casey’s in every town. On the other hand, that area doesn’t have the Field of Dreams or the Mississippi River as places to sit and have lunch, either.”
The City of Dubuque has its own assessor, Troy Patzner. He formerly served as the city’s chief deputy assessor before filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Rick Engelken in 2019. Patzner had been the chief deputy assessor for the city since November 2015, and prior to that post, he served as the Jackson County, Iowa, assessor.
A closer look at Dubuque County’s land reveals a portrait of value, usage, property and ownership.
Here is a look at important figures that help tell the story of Dubuque County’s land.
53,311
The total number of parcels of land in Dubuque County.
About 46% of those — or 24,513 parcels — are located within the city of Dubuque.
Outside of Dubuque, the county boasts another 28,798 parcels.
$10,425
The average value for an acre of Dubuque County farmland as of December, according to an annual study by Iowa State University.
The value reflects a combination of commodity prices, interest rates, crop yields, federal payments and limited land supply. The value can be instrumental in the economics of farming, particularly in financing farm growth or other improvements.
“Farmland value is useful if you need to borrow money,” said Kramer, of Farley.
Dubuque County’s farmland value ranks 38th among the 99 counties. The current value represents a 379% percent increase from the $2,177 per acre value of 20 years ago, according to the ISU study. The value was only $181 per acre in 1950.
“The value of ag land is based on a productivity formula,” Selby said. “Everything else in Iowa is based on market value.”
Selby’s office works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and ISU Extension to establish agricultural land values in the county.
“In odd years, Iowa State Extension will perform a soil survey which helps us set the land value — which is all based on a corn suitability rating,” Selby said.
The Iowa Corn Suitability Rating is a formula that helps measure potential soil productivity and helps rank all of the state’s land based on potential for row crop production.
30,725
Acres of land exempt from property taxes in Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque.
Selby said 9,777 acres of this tax-exempt land are owned by schools or governments, or 31.8% of the tax-exempt land.
18,000
Acres of the county’s land that are exempt from property taxes due to an incentive to maintain woodland areas, about 58% of the tax-exempt land.
The Iowa Forest Exemption is for landowners who agree to maintain at least 200 trees per acre to have the tract enrolled in the state’s forest reserve program. Iowa lawmakers established the exemption in 1906.
“Deforestation was happening at a quick rate by the early 1900s,” said Brian Preston, Dubuque County Conservation Board director. “Hundreds of thousands of acres of forest land were being cleared for development, so they came up with a law to keep forested acres on the Iowa landscape.”
Northeast Iowa is home to much of the state’s forest reserve lands. Neighboring Clayton County boasts about 51,000 of the state’s approximately 641,000 acres enrolled in the forest reserve program, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“We live in the Driftless area, so we have a lot of steep hillsides that are not suitable for farming,” Preston said. “Most of the forest reserve acres we have are agricultural acres that are part of a farm that is not farmable.”
Preston said the forest reserve helps maintain the state’s local lumber industry, particularly for hardwoods such as oaks, and it boosts tourism.
“Tens of thousands of people go to (forested areas of) Balltown to see the fall foliage,” he said.
1,704
Parcels within the city of Dubuque that have some sort of tax exemption, either because they are owned by a tax-exempt organization, such as a school, church, benevolent organization or a government entity, or because a portion of the property has a tax exemption due to urban revitalization, industrial exemptions or forest reserve qualification.
“It gets kind of muddy because a church could be exempt, but they rent out the parsonage at market rate and that part of the parcel would not be exempt, or a hospital could lease out a portion of the property to another medical group at market rate and that portion is taxable,” said Patzner.
612
The amount of tax-exempt parcels in the city that are categorized as “municipal-City of Dubuque,” according to Patzner. The rest of the top five categories with tax exemptions are parcels with urban revitalization tax exemptions, 210; school parcels, 192; religious-affiliated parcels, 153; and State of Iowa parcels, 127. A parcel of real property means any land owned by one or more persons that has boundaries set forth in a deed or similar document. It’s common for larger pieces of property to consist of multiple parcels.
300
The approximate number of Dubuque County agricultural landowners listed in assessor’s office records that live out of state. An additional 250 owners have mailing addresses outside of the area but within the state.
No listed landowners are from outside of the United States. Nationally, more than 35 million acres of U.S. farmland were owned by foreign owners as of 2019, according to information shared by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Either foreign entities (who own land) are being represented locally, or they do not have much of a footprint in the (Dubuque County),” Selby said.
$1,876,250
The assessed value of a home at 20112 San Sebastian Drive. This single-family home has the highest assessed value in Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque, according to online property records.
Built in 2009, the home is listed as having 7,922 square feet of total area, and the deed holders are Wade E. and Jennifer J. Teslow. They declined to comment for this story.
Assessors determine a property’s value by considering the market value of the property. Selby explained the process of assessing the value of a home.
“We do mass appraisal to set assessments, meaning that the assessed value is what we would expect that house to sell for in that assessed area, based on recent sales activity in the area,” he said. “The value of individual homes are set by using a state-issued pricing manual, but the values set in odd years are based on the entirety of sales in that area. Sales ratios are reviewed in each map area in the county, so sales in Asbury do not directly affect Zwingle properties, for example.”
Selby said the starting point for assessing a home’s valuation is called “Replacement Cost New,” a figure determined by the pricing manual.
“We also list the indicated value of the land, based again on sales — ideally of vacant lots,” Selby said. “If we find a vacant lot, that is our starting point because that (sales price) is telling us purely what people paid for those lots. If we have those, in areas like Peosta and Asbury, we generally have enough information so we can make some assumptions on land valuation. If we don’t have that, we look at the percentage of a sale that we believe is contributed to by the land.”
Home valuations also consider depreciation and are calculated by area.
Selby said land values on properties with buildings — or prepped for building — also include factors such as driveways, land prep and utilities
“We review, in odd years, the relationships between all of the sales in an area versus what our modeling predicts the sales prices should be,” Selby said. “We look at the median value of all of the sales ratios to determine how accurate the modeling is in each area and adjust our values to be within a state-mandated 5% window.”
$2,303,620
The assessed value of a home on 1834 Creek Wood Drive, the single-family residence with the highest assessed value in Dubuque.
Built in 2012, the home has 9,041 square feet in total area, and the deed holder of the property is C3 Investments, according to online property records. A representative for the deed holder declined to comment for this story.
$61,978,594
The assessed value of Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., which is the property with the highest assessed value in the city of Dubuque.
“Some properties might have multiple parcels or might be deeded differently but are essentially the same entity,” Patzner said. “An example is Kennedy Mall. There are three parcels which are essentially the mall at $33,431,360.
Outside of the city, John Deere Dubuque Works is assessed at $22,955,144, according to records.
Assessed values are not synonymous with taxable values, and properties with assessed values could be exempt from tax.
The amount of tax for each taxable parcel is calculated by the county auditor after applying a rollback percentage and deducting any tax credits or exemptions.
Property owners who disagree with their assessed values have two avenues for appeal.
“There is an informal appeal and a formal, board-review one,” Selby said.
Formal appeals are made to a group of appointed private citizens who sit on a board of review.
“I came from Linn County, where their board was a little more confrontational,” Selby said. “Here, we look at the board of review as a tool. Between us and the city, we have about 53,000 parcels, and when you are doing appraisals, there are always going to be some goofy stuff that falls between the cracks. So, we look at board review as an opportunity to get another set of eyes onto this property. We generally believe our values are right, but if we’ve seen evidence from the homeowner or our own research, we will present that to the board.”
13
The number of counties created out of the original and much larger Dubuque County, which had been created on July 3, 1836, when the Wisconsin Territory was created and included lands that would become Iowa.
Dubuque County once boasted many more rolling hills, fields, forests and other land features. The original Dubuque County spanned an area that now encompasses the entire eastern edge of Iowa.
Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clayton, Clinton, Delaware, Fayette, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn and Scott counties all emerged when Dubuque County was cut down to its current size on Dec. 21, 1837.
