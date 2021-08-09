Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Six candidates filed their paperwork to run for Dubuque elected positions on Monday, which was the first day of the filing period.
Four city elected positions will be on the ballot in the Nov. 2 general election -- an at-large City Council seat, a Ward 1 seat, a Ward 3 seat and the mayoral seat.
City Council Members Brad Cavanagh and David Resnick both filed to run for mayor. Roy Buol, the city's longest-serving mayor, announced in April that he would not run again.
At-large Council Member Ric Jones filed to run again for the seat, as did challenger Michaela Freiburger.
Meanwhile, Susan Farber filed to run again for the Ward 1 seat, as did Danny Sprank for the Ward 3 seat.
All six candidates had previously announced their intentions to run for those respective seats.
The filing deadline for the positions runs through Aug. 26.
Nomination papers can be obtained at the City Clerk's Office at City Hall, by emailing ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org or by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3256hr7p. Completed papers then must be filed at the City Clerk's Office.
If more than two candidates file for a position, a primary election will be held on Oct. 5.
For more information, call the Dubuque County Elections Office at 563-589-4457 or visit www.dubuquecountyiowa.gov/elections.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.