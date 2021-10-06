Dubuque residents have several options for leaf and yard debris disposal.
Leaves and other yard waste can be placed in paper yard waste bags displaying a single-use yard waste sticker; a rigid solid waste container with a single-use yard-waste sticker looped on the handle or a 2021 annual yard waste decal; or Dubuque yard debris tipper carts, according to a press release.
Brush and limbs can be bundled with a city brush tie or twine and an attached yard waste sticker. Bags and containers should not exceed 35 gallons or 40 pounds. Plastic bags containing yard waste will not be collected
Single-use yard waste stickers are available at area retailers on sheets of five for $6.50. Brush ties cost $1.30 each.
Seasonal yard waste collection ends on Monday, Nov. 29.
Thursday collections of yard waste can be scheduled from Dec. 2 through March 31 by calling 563-589-4250 or submitting a request at ityofdubuque.org/yardwaste.
The city also offers, by appointment, leaf rake-out collections in which large, curbside leaf piles are vacuumed into a collection vehicle.
Collection appointments must be scheduled by calling 563-589-4250 or at cityofdubuque.org/yardwaste. Rake-out collections are offered from Monday, Oct. 11, through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Acceptable items in the leaf rake-out include loose leaves, pine needles and pine cones.
A $20 minimum charge is added to a customer’s utility bill for a 40-bag equivalent rake-out pickup. Residents are reminded that burning leaves and raking or blowing leaves into the street are prohibited and subject to fines.