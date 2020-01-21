The City of Manchester will partner with the University of Iowa and its Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities program.
The city will receive assistance on two planning projects, five engineering projects, two film projects, one law project, one public art project, one marketing project, one digital library project and one museum project.
City staff already has several projects in mind, including utilizing and implementing some of the marketing strategies identified by the McClure Placemaking study and moving forward with a potential wetland project on the northeast end of town. But City Manager Tim Vick said he would like to have the City Council and other staff members weigh in during a future Committee of the Whole meeting.
The university and the city started discussing the possible partnership nearly a year ago.
The total cost on the city’s end would be $50,000, but that would cover the labor of a couple of hundred students.