Dubuque’s city manager proposes increasing the price of all city utilities in the coming fiscal year.
The proposed utility rate increases for the fiscal year that starts July 1 would result in a $7.87 increase in the average monthly bill of Dubuque residents using city utilities.
The increases are included in City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget for the city. He told the Telegraph Herald that the utility rate increases are necessary for a city effort to raise employees’ wages, along with capital improvement projects planned for next fiscal year.
“We’re doing our best to retain and recruit employees to operate our systems,” Van Milligen said. “We also need to make capital investments in those systems.”
City Council members must approve a budget for next fiscal year by the end of April. City departments will present their budget proposals to council members over the next month.
For fiscal year 2024, Van Milligen proposes raising the city’s monthly water rate by 8%, the monthly sanitary sewer rate by 8%, the monthly curbside collection rate by 2.9% and the monthly stormwater rate by 11.1%.
City Council members said Tuesday that they still wanted to hear more information on how the money from the proposed utility rate increases would be used, but that they have confidence in the city manager’s recommendation.
“I think this looks like the cost of doing business,” said Council Member Susan Farber. “The cost of business is going up for everybody, and that goes for the city, too.”
The current fiscal year budget saw the water rate increase by 5%, the sewer rate by 9% and the stormwater rate by 1.69%, though the solid waste rate was unchanged from the year before.
The proposed utility rates increases are accompanied by Van Milligen’s recommendation to increase the property tax rate, including the city’s debt service levy, by 1.96% from $9.72 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.91 per $1,000, resulting in a $23.75 annual increase in the city portion of the average Dubuque homeowner’s property taxes.
City Council members this week voted, 5-2, to set the maximum property levy amount for fiscal year 2024 at $26,546,601, with Mayor Brad Cavanagh and City Council Member David Resnick voting against the motion.
Including the city’s debt service levy, that equates to a rate of $9.99 per $1,000 of assessed value, which would result in a $30.66 annual increase to the city portion of the tax bill for the average Dubuque homeowner.
Farber proposed the higher maximum levy to give council members more potential funds to spend on city projects. Council members can lower it, and the corresponding tax rate, when they approve the budget, but the total cannot climb.
Currently, collective bargaining agreements for the five unions representing city employees are scheduled to provide a 3% wage increase for those workers. Van Milligen proposes to increase wages for most employees by 5% next fiscal year. He also will recommend a 6% wage increase for all firefighters, police officers and dispatchers.
In total, the wage increases are expected to cost the city an additional $1.23 million.
Van Milligen said he also is recommending the creation of several new positions to improve overall city services to residents.
Several large projects that are part of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan also are included in the recommended budget, including:
- Starting a $32.2 million project to replace private lead water service lines for low-income customers
- Continuing $31.2 million in improvements to the Catfish Creek sanitary sewer system
- Starting $24.1 million in enhancements to Five Flags Center
- Putting $1.3 million toward implementing the Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan.
Cavanagh said he knows the proposed utility rate increases will not be welcomed by some residents, but he ultimately believes Van Milligen has the city’s best interests in mind.
“In my experience as a council member, whatever our city staff are asking for has usually been justified,” he said. “We have nine meetings talking about the budget coming up, and we’re going to be looking at all of what we possibly can.”
