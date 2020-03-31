A local group is raising money to help restock food pantries in Jo Daviess County.
Galena Illinois Elks Lodge announced its effort to purchase food for four food pantries in the county whose supply is being exhausted by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The pantries being supported are in East Dubuque, Elizabeth, Galena and Hanover.
The group stated that it already spent $4,000 of its own funds to support the pantries and now is turning to the community for help.
Donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/tmc4rt3.