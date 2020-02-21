SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch.
Saturday
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. All ages. The story of Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent continues.
Sid the Science Kid Discovers the Chemistry of Candy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street (accessible drop-off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 performance features Clarke University Jazz & Melos., Drs. Stull and Huntleigh, directors. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
Battle for the Bluff Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Casey Donahew, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Casey Klein, 5-9 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Few Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Pirate Over 50, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Secrets, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Saturday
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Spring Family Concert, 1-3 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra presents “Peter and the Wolf,” 7:30-9 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Battle for the Bluff Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Hoffman, Troy, Marceau, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Joe and Vicki Price Blues, 8-11 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
The Wundos, 8-11 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Pirate over 50, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Project Pink, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Travis Hosette, 7-10 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
UltraBeat: Party After Dark, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Walking Molly, 3-6 p.m., Shenanigans, 3203 Jackson St.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
Art a la Carte: Clang Clang! — Noisy Art, 1-2:30 p.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
DESTINATIONS
Today-Saturday
Dubuque Boat & RV Show, 4 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. More than 20 RV and boat makes and models will be on display.
LEARNING
Saturday
Soil Health & Diversity, 1-4 p.m., Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, 1800 Bronson Blvd., Fennimore, Wis.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Friday Meditation — ACC Interfaith Prayer Space, 11:15-11:35 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Auditorium next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Food & Drink
Today
Dubuque Eagles Club Burger Night, 5:15-7:45 p.m., 1175 Century Drive. Proceeds to benefit the “Almost Home” homeless shelter.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Seed Starting Class, 9-11 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join the farm manager for an introduction to seed starting. You will learn about general information of seeds, selecting seeds and the process of planting and caring for seedlings.