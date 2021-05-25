Police said a Dubuque woman threatened her boyfriend with a knife during a domestic dispute Sunday night.
Miranda A. Evans, 29, of 658 W. Third St., was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault while displaying a weapon.
Court documents state that Evans first went on Sunday to Asbury Park, where Derrick P. Brown-Johnson, 30, was playing basketball. He said she “caused a disturbance resulting in minor injuries to his face.”
The pair then got a ride back to their residence, where their dispute continued. Brown-Johnson told police that he started arguing with Annette M. Putzel, 52, Evans’ mother who also lives at the residence, over Evans’ behavior. He reported that Evans grabbed a 7-7/8-inch kitchen knife and held it up to his throat, prompting him to back away and call police.
Documents state that Evans admitted to “displaying the knife at Brown-Johnson” but said she pointed the “spine of the blade toward Brown-Johnson instead of the sharp end.” Both she and Putzel said Evans displayed the knife to protect Putzel and to get Brown-Johnson away from her, but both women said he did not assault or touch Putzel during the argument.