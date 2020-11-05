U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., declared victory in Tuesday’s election shortly after midnight, as the polls showed her with an 11,000 vote lead.
As of Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that the Democrat had 153,266 votes — or 52 percent — compared to Republican Esther Joy King’s 142,406, with 100% of precincts reporting. The AP had not called the race as of Wednesday.
Still, Bustos’ campaign issued a press release declaring victory.
“Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families,” Bustos said. “Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation.”
Bustos has represented Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since 2013 and now chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. The district includes Jo Daviess County.
King is an attorney and Army Reserve captain from East Moline who had not released a statement as of Wednesday night regarding the results.
Meanwhile, Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, easily retained his seat in Tuesday’s election.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Chesney, 38, of Freeport, garnered 37,635 votes — or 73.6% — to outpace independent challenger John Cook, 58, a machinist from Freeport, who received 13,508.
Chesney will continue to represent Illinois House of Representatives District 89, which includes Jo Daviess County.
Chesney, a former Freeport City Council member, defeated Galena Democrat Nicholas Hyde for the seat in 2018. He succeeded Brian Stewart, a fellow Republican who was elected to an Illinois Senate seat.