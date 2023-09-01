CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade city officials will hire a firm to assist with developing a plan for the future of the community’s emergency medical services (EMS).

The Cascade City Council entered into an agreement with Iowa EMS Consultants to conduct a study and propose recommendations regarding the future of emergency services in the community. The cost for the study is $19,500, with a grant the city received from DRA covering $16,264 of the fee. The study and implementation recommendations are scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

