CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade city officials will hire a firm to assist with developing a plan for the future of the community’s emergency medical services (EMS).
The Cascade City Council entered into an agreement with Iowa EMS Consultants to conduct a study and propose recommendations regarding the future of emergency services in the community. The cost for the study is $19,500, with a grant the city received from DRA covering $16,264 of the fee. The study and implementation recommendations are scheduled to be completed by March 2024.
Representatives of Iowa EMS Consultants will meet community stakeholders as part of an information gathering process. Some of the stakeholders to be interviewed include Mayor Steve Knepper, City Administrator Lisa Kotter, officials from local receiving hospitals, the staff of the community’s EMS department and representatives from local service organizations.
In the second phase, the consultant group will analyze its findings and present recommendations for the implementation of continued EMS services in the community.
Like other rural Iowa communities, Cascade struggles with low EMS personnel numbers. Kotter told council members the city has nine members on its local EMS roster, with four of the nine members responding to most emergency calls. With two nurses and two certified paramedics, the EMS service is limited in the care it can offer.
“We are providing a basic level of service unless we have the two nurses or two paramedics respond to the call, then we are able to give advanced care,” Kotter told city leaders.
On average, Cascade EMS responds to around 220 calls a year with a 10-minute response time when responders answer the first emergency page.
“It is critical, that when we don’t have a hospital here, that we can at least transport people quickly and efficiently and make sure we have that service,” Kotter said following the meeting.
Iowa EMS Consultants was selected for the study because of its focus on finding solutions that keep emergency services as public entities, the city administrator added.