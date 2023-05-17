EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members this week agreed to join a group of cities applying for a grant to help bring infrastructure such as electric vehicle charging stations to their communities.

The council unanimously voted to join a coalition of cities organized by Blackhawk Hills Regional Council to apply for the U.S. Department of Transportation Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program. According to Daniel Payette, executive director of Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, the grant can help cities install alternate fuel infrastructure such as electric vehicle charging stations.

