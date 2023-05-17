EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members this week agreed to join a group of cities applying for a grant to help bring infrastructure such as electric vehicle charging stations to their communities.
The council unanimously voted to join a coalition of cities organized by Blackhawk Hills Regional Council to apply for the U.S. Department of Transportation Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program. According to Daniel Payette, executive director of Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, the grant can help cities install alternate fuel infrastructure such as electric vehicle charging stations.
Payette said after the meeting that about 12 cities have expressed interest in joining the coalition so far, including Galena, Elizabeth, Freeport and Stockton.
“One of the facets of economic development in our region is tourism,” he said. “We’d like to be able to ensure that even if there’s not a lot of (electric vehicle) users in our region, those that might be bringing EVs from metro areas and trying to get to our tourist destinations have the structure in place to support their trips.”
If awarded, the grant would require a 20% local match, to be covered by private companies with whom communities contract to install and operate the charging stations, according to Payette.
East Dubuque council members expressed approval for joining the coalition, though Council Member Jean Robey asked where such stations could be added in East Dubuque.
“Where would we locate something like this? We have no room. There’s no parking areas,” she said.
Mayor John Digman and other council members agreed with Robey’s point but said plans for the grant have not yet been developed and that the city wants to remain a part of the program as it unfolds.
“If there’s no financial commitment at this point, it probably would not hurt for us to stay involved,” Digman said.
The council also heard an update on the city’s recently implemented stormwater management plan.
Last year, council members approved a contract with Origin Design to help the city develop a stormwater management plan under the nationwide Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System. The city previously lacked such a plan and was informed by Illinois Environmental Protection Agency staff that it needed one.
“The goal is to make sure that stormwater quality is being appropriately addressed within a community,” Noah Hofrichter, civil engineer with Origin Design, said at the meeting.
He said that over the past year, Origin representatives have worked with city staff to set goals in six key areas and improve record-keeping on stormwater management protocols to meet Illinois EPA guidelines.
A page has been added to the city’s website so residents can access the management plan for both East Dubuque and Dunleith Township, and educational materials are available at City Hall, as well.
