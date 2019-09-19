PEOSTA, Iowa — Katherine Frett was born with a heart that had an undeveloped left ventricle and no pulmonary arteries. Anyone who knew her would say she had more than enough spirit to make up for it.
On Sept. 14, the 12-year-old from Peosta died after a lifelong struggle with severe heart conditions. Her death has been felt by many in her community, who knew Katherine as a girl who refused to let her illness stop her from experiencing as much as she could and making friends with everyone around her.
“Every single thing she did, she did her best,” said Lynette Elliott, Katherine’s Cub Scout leader. “She was an amazing girl.”
Katherine’s heart condition limited blood flow through her body, particularly to her lungs. She had already experienced two other occasions when her parents were told she could die. Despite that, Katherine held on, and with the life she had, she embarked on trying everything that was available to her.
“She was an actress and a Cub Scout and a singer and a writer,” said her mother, Jennifer Frett. “She gave her all to everything she was involved in.”
In her life, Katherine was forced to undergo several major surgeries to ensure she could continue living, her last being a heart transplant in April.
When she wasn’t in the hospital, Katherine spent her time partaking in the arts. She was an avid fan of singing, acting and watching movies with her brother, Sean. She wanted to grow up to be a screenwriter and was even working on her first screenplay.
At 9 years old, she started her acting career with the Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company in Farley, where she acted in three plays. In her most recent performance, she played May Belle in the play, “Bridge to Terabithia.”
“She didn’t let anything limit her,” said Jennifer Maki, artistic director for the theatre company. “She wanted to push herself, and she did a great job.”
She was one of the first girls in the community to join Cub Scouts, and she worked tirelessly to climb the ranks as fast as she could. While most Cub Scouts advance one rank after their first year in scouts, Katherine had nearly achieved three.
With every program she was involved in, Katherine brought her energy and her eagerness to make friends. Whether it be at the theatre company, or at church where she sang, or school, everyone knew Katherine, with her unbridled smile and infectious laugh.
“She had a way about her that drew people to her,” Jennifer Frett said. “She had an effect on people.”
Even her parents had trouble keeping up with Katherine’s ambitions. It was Katherine who wanted to attend public school, despite her parents’ concerns. James Frett, her father, said Katherine’s stubbornness made her resistant to doing chores, but it’s also what drove her to host several lemonade stands in the hopes of raising money for various charities.
“She was a really strong-willed girl,” James said. “She wasn’t going to let her condition stop her.”
Katherine was fully aware she was different from other children, but her parents spared her from knowing the severity of her condition. They instead chose to focus on giving her as complete a life as possible for as long as she had.
“We made sure not to catch ourselves thinking about the future,” James said. “It meant a lot to focus on today.”
Before being put on life support in August, she took a vacation to Door County, Wis., to see her relatives. Days after getting home, Katherine went into cardiac arrest. She spent the last five weeks of her life sedated while doctors tried to save her.
Melissa O’Brien, principal at Peosta Elementary School, said the news of Katherine’s death has hit students and staff hard.
“When we got the news that she had passed, there was a tremendous sadness throughout the school,” O’Brien said. “This whole week there have been teachers and staff members sharing their favorite stories of Katherine.”
Jennifer and James Frett hope to keep the memory of their daughter alive by supporting the things she was passionate about, such as the theater and their church. Living without her is going to be hard, but if Katherine taught her parents anything, it’s to never give up.
“She was always going to do what she wanted to do, even if it was hard,” Jennifer said. “That’s just how she approached life.”