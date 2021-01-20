Police said a man with a stolen handgun assaulted a woman in Dubuque.
Nicholas C. Anderson, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on charges of first-degree burglary, assault while displaying a weapon, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Anderson assaulted Andrea W. Alsup, 37, of 3510 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 302.
Alsup told authorities that Anderson had been “displaying and pointing a handgun at her in a threatening manner” for several days while staying at her apartment. Alsup told Anderson to leave Monday morning.
Anderson began kicking Alsup’s door until it broke off its hinges, documents state. Anderson then punched Alsup, who was calling police.
Anderson fled the scene. Authorities tracked his movements by using traffic camera footage to an acquaintance’s apartment in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police arrested Anderson and found a handgun wrapped in a black shirt. Anderson also had a handgun magazine in his pants pocket.
A subsequent records check on the gun indicated that it had been stolen on Sept. 30, 2017, from a motor vehicle in Dubuque County.
Anderson has a previous felony conviction for third-degree burglary.