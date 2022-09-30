Local colleges reported a mix of enrollment trends as they continue to grapple with regional and national challenges such as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining high-school-age populations.
The majority of local colleges that provided data to the Telegraph Herald reported enrollment figures that were lower than they were five years prior. However, half of those colleges saw their enrollment climb this fall compared to the same time last year.
“We’re not quite back up to pre-pandemic (enrollment) levels, but we’re moving in the right direction,” said Herbert Riedel, president of Northeast Iowa Community College.
Enrollment trends
Compared to the fall of 2017, enrollment this fall is down 4.7% at NICC, 7.5% at Loras College, 8.0% at Clarke University, 25.2% at University of Dubuque and 24.5% at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
At Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, enrollment rose by 4.8% over those five years.
Southwest Tech’s enrollment also increased by 2.2% compared to the fall of 2021, and NICC and Clarke recorded increases of 4.0% and 7.7%, respectively. Enrollment fell during that time by 3.8% at Loras, 11.4% at UD and 3.7% at UW-P.
Despite the overall decrease, UW-P reported a freshman class of 1,430 students, a 13% increase over last year, according to interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich.
“That new freshman class is a really good sign for us that we’re turning things in the right direction,” she said. “Our overall enrollment does continue to be down … but if we see a couple more years like this, I think we’ll see our total enrollment start increasing again.”
Katie Glass, executive director of marketing, recruitment and foundation services at Southwest Tech, attributed the college’s rising enrollment to multiple factors, including growth in dual credit programs, an emphasis on student retention and business partnerships. She said the college’s online programs, including new associate degrees in nonprofit leadership and data analytics, also have been popular with full-time working adults.
“We’re partnering more and more with businesses that may have someone who never attended college to get them the skills they need to have a career they’ll love,” Glass said.
Riedel said NICC officials continue to promote community college as a fiscally responsible choice. They also are targeting certain demographic groups among potential students, including home-schooled students as well as adults who might have started college but not completed a degree.
Julie Cirks, vice president for enrollment management at Clarke, said the university has had growth in its nontraditional programs, including a new accelerated elementary education program that helps paraprofessionals or substitute teachers earn a degree to become teachers while continuing to work in classrooms.
“A lot of these programs that we’re starting right now are very community-based,” Cirks said, later adding, “We’re starting to look and say, ‘What other programs can we adjust the modality of how we’re teaching some classes that might be beneficial for our community in high-need areas?’”
Continuing challenges
Mary Ellen Carroll, senior vice president at Loras, said the college’s drop in enrollment was not unexpected due to the declining number of high-school-aged students across the Midwest, as well as the current economy.
“It’s a really tight labor market right now, with lots and lots of opportunities for really decent earnings in the job market, and because there’s such a shortage, there are less requirements for a four-year degree,” she said. “Companies are much more willing to do on-the-job training and be flexible … so students are being very reflective about their next step, and I think that, on the whole, is a good thing.”
She said Loras continues to update campus facilities, including recent heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements in the college’s first-year residence halls, to attract students. Certain degree programs, including engineering and neuroscience, also have experienced growth.
UD President Jeffrey Bullock said the ongoing recovery process from the pandemic has played a key role in the college’s falling enrollment. In particular, the school has seen a decline in international students and those from lower-income backgrounds.
Bullock said UD has expanded its national and international recruiting pool and maintains a “robust admissions operation.” He said he is confident about the university’s future, but the higher education industry as a whole will continue to struggle.
“I’ve said all along that this is a three-year process (of COVID-19 recovery), and we’re midway through the second year,” he said. “All the prognosticators indicate that next fall is when it really hits because the financial ramifications from the drop-off in enrollment, the lack of funding and the (ending of) COVID aid from the federal government all kind of comes together.”
