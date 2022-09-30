Local colleges reported a mix of enrollment trends as they continue to grapple with regional and national challenges such as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining high-school-age populations.

The majority of local colleges that provided data to the Telegraph Herald reported enrollment figures that were lower than they were five years prior. However, half of those colleges saw their enrollment climb this fall compared to the same time last year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.