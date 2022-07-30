DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently awarded a contract for one of the final stages of the Field of Dreams utility project, but, like the last contract awarded for this project, the cost was nearly 30% over the engineer’s estimate.
Contract D, which covers the lift station and linear sewer, is the fourth of five contracts and was awarded to Portzen Construction for nearly $1.6 million, 33% more than the engineer’s estimate of $1.2 million.
Contract C previously was awarded to F.L. Krapfl Construction for $1,315,000, 29% more than what initially was forecast.
The City of Dyersville was awarded an $11 million grant through the state’s water infrastructure fund, plus a $1.5 million federal grant and a $1 million contribution from Field of Dreams proprietors, giving the council around $13.5 million to complete the project.
City Administrator Mick Michel said that even with a contract still to come before the council, the city is in good shape as far as remaining grant funds are concerned.
“We do know that we have Contract E, which is the (Field of Dreams) on-site project, that gives us some flexibility,” Michel said, explaining that endeavor can be scaled back if funds are running low.
The on-site improvements will in part be covered by a federal grant, for which Field of Dreams proprietors have agreed to provide the required $1 million local match.
“As long as we meet the $1 million or $1.5 million for that project, we should be fine,” Michel said.
Project engineer Marc Ruden, of Origin Design, said uncertainty, as well as material scarcity, are the primary drivers of increased project costs.
“I think we’re dealing with a lot of contractors under a heavy workload right now,” Ruden explained. “And I think the reason prices are trending upward is due to a lot of inflation on material prices.”
“There is also a lot of mechanical work that needs to be done, and with the uncertainty of the supply chain and needing to meet our deadlines, I think that is why those costs have skyrocketed,” Michel added.
In that vein, while the substantial completion date in the contract is May 2023, Ruden said the council may have to grant Portzen a little flexibility.
“Lead times on generators and other materials are upwards of a year,” Ruden said.
