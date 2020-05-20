The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Board of Health struggled Monday to configure their public health message regarding COVID-19, given Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to reopen the state.
Previously, the supervisors stuck to firm messaging of public health risks and use of self-quarantine and social distancing due to the pandemic, fronted by Supervisor Dave Baker’s often-repeated sentiment, “You’re not stuck at home. You’re safe at home.”
But on May 13, Reynolds announced that she would allow most businesses statewide to reopen, though with some public health measures still in place. This led supervisors to question their course in public communications.
“What is the message?” Supervisor Jay Wickham asked. “Is it the same? Is it ‘Stay at home?’ Because that would be at odds with the governor.”
He pointed out that following targeted testing drives, 7.4% of people in Dubuque County who were tested for coronavirus had the disease. As of Tuesday, 14% of all Iowans tested had been confirmed positive.
“Even in the month of May, it has been usually below 10%,” Wickham said. “That appears to be good as far as state and national averages.”
Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert, though, said that success is precarious in a pandemic.
“We’re happy with that, but, especially now that the state’s been opened up, we can only rely on the residents of the county to continue with those mitigation precautions to keep our numbers down for positives,” she said. “Maybe (our message is) not sticking, and we need to gear up again telling people about the social distancing, wearing the masks, staying at home if you’re ill.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough reported seeing many people out and about over the weekend who had already abandoned many preventative measures.
“You’re personally responsible — the governor’s preached that and now it’s home,” she said. “No one’s wearing masks. No one’s doing nothing. I wonder why we purchased 10,000 masks when we see the results as we walk the street.”
Baker said a change in message is necessary.
“‘You’re not stuck at home. You’re safe at home’ was a good message at the time,” he said. “I think the governor has undermined that. No one wants to stay home, now. Now I think we need to focus on making sure that unnecessary trips aren’t taking place and people are wearing masks.”
Board of Health member Diane Pape-Freiburger agreed that language needed to change so as not to confuse the community.
“They’re getting mixed messages from the media, from politicians,” she said. “This would be the time to do some sort of promotion to inform them. This is not the time to go back, throwing your mask away or not washing your hands or social distancing, getting together in large groups. I think we saw a lot of that this weekend, people thinking things were back to normal.”
Pape-Freiburger pitched a more positive approach.
“‘When you care for others, you wear the mask,’” she offered. “Out of love for each other and people in the public is the reason to wear the mask. ‘You have to wear a mask’ is what people are resisting.”
Board of health member Suzie Stroud recommended the county lead by example.
“Whatever message we do decide, I think we need to get backing from government employees first,” she said. “We have to be role models. We can’t ask the public to do stuff we are not willing to do.”
Board Chairman Tom Bechen proposed the board of health put guidance together to that effect.
“For example, the public libraries are likely going to open up here in the next few weeks,” he said. “Some of the stores are requiring that ‘If you come into our business, you wear a mask.’ I don’t see why the county can’t do that same thing. If you want to come into the library, you wear a mask. If you want to come into the courthouse (wear a mask).”
One sticking point, though, was if county department heads would require all of their staff to wear masks, even if they do not regularly interact with the public.
Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman said she set up a digital survey to gather elected official and department head opinions, the results of which she plans to present at a meeting today.